Lok Sabha Elections 2024: NDA Seals Seat-Sharing Deal For Bihar, BJP To Contest 17, JD(U) 16 Seats

The National Democratic Alliance has revealed their seat-sharing deal in Bihar on Monday as they have given 17 Lok Sabha seats to Bharatiya Janata Party and 16 seats to Janata Dal (United) along with other parties including Lok Janshakti Party.
BJP general secretary Vinod Tawde while announcing the details of the seat sharing deal mentioned that Chirag Paswan's LJP will contest from Vaishali, Hajipur, Samastipur, Khagaria and Jamui Lok Sabha seats.
Meanwhile, Pashupati Paras's LJP faction found no seats in Bihar following which Bihar BJP chief Samrat Choudhary said that talks are going on with him regarding the matter.
Hindustani Awam Morcha and Rashtriya Lok Morcha respectively to contest from Gaya and Karakat seats.