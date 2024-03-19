'Injustice Has Been Done': Pashupati Paras Resigns From Union Cabinet Over BJP-LJP Seat Sharing In Bihar

A day after the announcement of the BJP's mutually agreeable seat sharing deal with the Chirag Paswan-led Lok Janshakti Party (LJP) in Bihar, Union minister Pashupati Paras resigned on Tuesday while accusing the BJP of doing "injustice" with his Rashtriya Lok Janshakti Party by not including it in the seat-sharing deal for the upcoming Lok Sabha polls.
What did Paras say?
The announcement of resignation came from Paras at a press conference where he made brief remarks about his resignation and did not elaborate on his future plans.
The only ally in the Union Cabinet headed by Modi, he called the prime minister a big leader.
Advertisement
The RLJP president said he was thankful to Modi before expressing his displeasure over the treatment meted out to him. He said he had served the National Democratic Alliance with honesty and loyalty but received injustice.