BJP’s Manjusha Nagpure Elected Unopposed Pune Mayor

On Monday, RPI (A) leader Parshuram Wadekar was elected deputy mayor of the Pune Municipal Corporation (PMC), while Manjusha Nagpure, a corporator for the Bharatiya Janata Party (BJP), was chosen mayor without opposition.



Unopposed elections resulted from the withdrawal of Congress leader Sahil Kedari and NCP corporator Dattatray Bahirat from the deputy mayoral race, as well as the withdrawal of NCP's Shital Sawant and Congress leader Ashwini Landge from the mayoral race.



A Sinhagad-based corporator, Nagpure, has a close relationship with the Rashtriya Swayamsevak Sangh. She has a management postgraduate degree.