BJP, Congress Workers Clash in Pune Over Shivaji–Tipu Remarks

Tensions flare in Pune after political workers clash over Shivaji–Tipu remarks; police vow action against both sides.

O
Outlook News Desk
Curated by: Pritha Vashishth
Updated on:
Summary
  • Workers of the Bharatiya Janata Party and the Indian National Congress clashed in Pune, pelting stones at each other over remarks related to Shivaji and Tipu Sultan; nine people were injured.

  • Law enforcement rushed to the spot, brought the situation under control, and confirmed cases would be registered against members of both groups.

  • Authorities are reviewing CCTV footage and witness accounts to identify those involved and prevent further escalation.

At least nine people were injured after workers belonging to the Bharatiya Janata Party and the Indian National Congress clashed in Pune following a dispute over remarks concerning historical figures Shivaji and Tipu Sultan, police said.

The confrontation reportedly began during a protest, where party workers from both sides raised slogans and accused each other of insulting revered historical personalities. The situation escalated quickly, with groups pelting stones and creating panic in the area.

Police personnel were deployed in large numbers to disperse the crowd and restore order. Officials confirmed that nine individuals sustained injuries in the violence, though none were reported to be in critical condition.

A senior police officer said cases would be registered against members of both political outfits for unlawful assembly and rioting. Authorities are examining CCTV footage and gathering evidence to identify those directly involved in the stone-pelting.

Security has since been tightened in the locality to prevent further flare-ups. Police have urged citizens and political workers to maintain peace and refrain from spreading inflammatory content.

The incident underscores recurring tensions over historical narratives in Maharashtra’s political landscape, with leaders appealing for restraint amid heightened sensitivities.

