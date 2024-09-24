In response, the Congress government led by Indira Gandhi formed the Meer Nasrullah Committee , which inspected and identified over 400 properties as Waqf. This led to a lot of hue and cry in the central government as a large number of these properties were under the central government’s possession. If the committee’s recommendation were implemented then central government would have been forced to vacate these properties or to compensate the Delhi Waqf Board. Thereafter to avoid this complication, Indira Gandhi established another committee, led by Mr. Burney. However, the Burney Committee’s report contained many inconsistencies that contradicted the core principles of Waqf. One of the most problematic aspects of the report was its silence on over 120 of the 250 properties it identified as Waqf, many of which had been encroached upon by the central government.