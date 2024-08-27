UPSC’s ad was not the only instance in this Parliament session where the Centre faced the wariness of its allies and took a U-turn on its decisions. In the case of the Waqf (Amendment) Bill introduced in the Lok Sabha on August 8, while BJP allies Shiv Sena (Shinde) and JD(U) strongly backed the proposed changes, TDP and Lok Janshakti Party (Ram Vilas) called for wider consultation. The bill also drew criticism from Muslim members, activists, and legal experts, and led to a heated debate in Parliament over concerns that the legislation could reignite communal tensions. Despite the government’s efforts to convince its allies, Rajya Sabha withdrew the bill and the legislation was sent to a 31-member Joint Committee of Parliament.