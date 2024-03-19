Rijiju Confident Of Winning Fourth Term From Arunachal West Lok Sabha Seat

"I was MoS for Home for five years and my maximum contribution to Arunachal came during this tenure. I was also the minister for Ayush and minority affairs. The money which we received under the Minority Affairs ministry is more than anybody can imagine. Earlier from the ministry we must have received Rs 50-60 crore but within the last four years, we received more than Rs 500 crore. As the Sports minister, Arunachal got a record amount of funds much more than bigger states of the country", he claimed.