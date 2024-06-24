National

Parliament: To Kiren Rijijus's 'Cooperation' Appeal, Jairam Ramesh's 'Grace Marks' Dig

It started when Congress leader Jairam Ramesh reacted to an X post by Kiren Rijiju where he had said he is " positively looking forward for co-ordination to run the house."

X
L: Parliamentary Affairs Minister Kiren Rijiju | R: Congress leader Jairam Ramesh Photo: X
info_icon

After Parliamentary Affairs Minister Kiren Rijiju on Monday said he was positively looking forward to coordination to run Parliament, Congress leader Jairam Ramesh replied with a swipe at the Union Minister with a reference to the ongoing NEET-UG medical exam controversy.

It started when Congress leader Jairam Ramesh reacted to an X post by Kiren Rijiju where he had said he is " positively looking forward for co-ordination to run the house."

"The First Session of 18th Lok Sabha begins today, the 24th June, 2024. I welcome all the new elected hon'ble members. I shall be always available to assist the members as Minister of Parliamentary Affairs. I'm positively looking forward for co-ordination to run the house," Kiren Rijiju said on Monday.

ALSO READ | 'No Drama Please', PM Tells Opposition Ahead Of Parliament Session; Takes Oath As Member Of 18th LS

To this, Congress leader Jairam Ramesh replied: "Actions will speak louder than words Mr. Minister. Walk the Talk". Rijiju then responded to Jairam Ramesh, calling him an "intelligent member" who "will be a valuable asset to the house "if" he "contributes positively."

"You are an intelligent member and you will be a valuable asset to the house if you contribute positively. Differences will remain amongst political parties in Parliamentary Democracy but we are united in our service to the nation. Looking forward to your cooperation in maintaining India's rich Parliamentary traditions," Kiren Rijiju said.

Jairam Ramesh then took a 'grace marks' jibe in a clear reference to the ongoing NEET-UG medical entrance exam controversy. "Thanks Mr. Minister. I hope your certificate of my intelligence is not like the NTA grading. Is it with grace marks?" Ramesh said.

Ramesh was referring to the NEET-UG exam, involving around 24 lakh candidates, which was conducted by the NTA on May 5 and sparked a controversy after the results announced on June 4 raised suspicion of paper leak.

The examination was conducted by NTA on May 5 at 4,750 centres in 571 cities, including 14 abroad. Over 23 lakh candidates appeared for the test.

As many as 67 students scored a perfect 720, unprecedented in the NTA's history, with six from a centre in Haryana's Faridabad figuring in the list, raising suspicions about irregularities.

There was also a controversy over grace marks awarded to students to make up for the loss of time at six centres. The Centre later told the apex court that the grace marks were being scrapped and 1,563 students who got the marks would be given an option of a retest.

The retest was conducted on Sunday and around 52 per cent -- 813 out of 1,563 candidates -- appeared for it.

The NEET-UG exam is conducted by the NTA for admissions to MBBS, BDS, AYUSH and other related courses in government and private institutions across the country.

Tags

Advertisement

MOST POPULAR

Advertisement

WATCH

Advertisement

Advertisement

PHOTOS

Advertisement

Trending Stories

National News
  1. Breaking News, June 24, LIVE: Newly Elected Leaders Take Oath In LS; Kharge Slams PM Modi Over Emergency Remark
  2. Case Registered For Bid To Sell Online Fake Question Paper Of MPPSC Exam
  3. Setback To Kejriwal As Supreme Court Posts Bail Hearing To June 26
  4. People Want Responsible Opposition, I Will Strive To Take Everyone Along: PM Modi Before Session
  5. 25-Year-Old Pushpendra Saroj Makes History As Youngest MP In Lok Sabha
Entertainment News
  1. Nagarjuna Apologises After Video Of His Bodyguard Pushing A Specially-Abled Fan Goes Viral, Says Just Came To My Notice
  2. Viral Video: Newlyweds Sonakshi Sinha, Zaheer Iqbal Dance To ‘Afreen Afreen’, Match Steps With Kajol and Anil Kapoor
  3. Priyanka Chahar Choudhary Confirms She's Joining ‘Hero Heeroine’ Cast
  4. Sonakshi Sinha-Zaheer Iqbal Pose For Shutterbugs In Red & White As Celebrities Troop In For All-Night Party
  5. Shatrughan Sinha Blesses Sonakshi Sinha-Zaheer Iqbal; Reception Venue Dolled Up In Red For All-Night Party
Sports News
  1. Euro 2024: Hungary Pip Scotland 1-0, Keep Round Of 16 Hopes Alive - In Pics
  2. Sports News Today LIVE Updates: USA Blank Bolivia 2-0 In Copa America; RSA Beat WI To Seal Semi-Final Spot At T20 World Cup 2024
  3. IND-W vs SA-W: Cricketer Smriti Mandhana Goes On To Break Record For Most Runs By Indian Woman In Bilateral ODI Series
  4. West Indies Vs South Africa, T20 World Cup Super 8 Highlights: Jansen's Six Takes SA Into Semi-Finals
  5. India Vs Australia, Super 8 ICC T20 World Cup: Three Key Battles To Watch Out For
World News
  1. Fire At Lithium Battery Factory In South Korea Kills At Least 8 With Others Missing
  2. Hindujas Acquitted, Not Facing Jail Term: Spokesperson Of Britain's Richest Family
  3. Aerial Drone Launched By Yemen's Houthi Rebels Hits Ship In The Red Sea, Causing Damage And Injuries
  4. Indian-origin Man From Andhra Pradesh Killed During Robbery In America’s Dallas
  5. Hajj 2024: Over 1,300 Dead, 83% Of Them Unauthorised Pilgrims Who Walked Distances In Heat | Key Points
Latest Stories
  1. Priyanka Jarkiholi: The Millennial MP
  2. Geniben Thakor: Breaking Ground As Gujarat’s Lone Congress MP
  3. Brazil Vs Costa Rica Live Streaming: When, Where To Watch Copa America 2024 Group D, Matchday 1
  4. London Postgraduate Iqra Hasan Continues Family Legacy By Winning The Kairana Seat
  5. Sports News Today LIVE Updates: USA Blank Bolivia 2-0 In Copa America; RSA Beat WI To Seal Semi-Final Spot At T20 World Cup 2024
  6. NEET 2024: Bihar Police Reveals How ‘Notorious’ Gang Got Answers Before Exam Day
  7. Breaking News, June 24, LIVE: Newly Elected Leaders Take Oath In LS; Kharge Slams PM Modi Over Emergency Remark