Parliament: To Kiren Rijijus's 'Cooperation' Appeal, Jairam Ramesh's 'Grace Marks' Dig

After Parliamentary Affairs Minister Kiren Rijiju on Monday said he was positively looking forward to coordination to run Parliament, Congress leader Jairam Ramesh replied with a swipe at the Union Minister with a reference to the ongoing NEET-UG medical exam controversy.
"The First Session of 18th Lok Sabha begins today, the 24th June, 2024. I welcome all the new elected hon'ble members. I shall be always available to assist the members as Minister of Parliamentary Affairs. I'm positively looking forward for co-ordination to run the house," Kiren Rijiju said on Monday.
To this, Congress leader Jairam Ramesh replied: "Actions will speak louder than words Mr. Minister. Walk the Talk". Rijiju then responded to Jairam Ramesh, calling him an "intelligent member" who "will be a valuable asset to the house "if" he "contributes positively."
"You are an intelligent member and you will be a valuable asset to the house if you contribute positively. Differences will remain amongst political parties in Parliamentary Democracy but we are united in our service to the nation. Looking forward to your cooperation in maintaining India's rich Parliamentary traditions," Kiren Rijiju said.
Jairam Ramesh then took a 'grace marks' jibe in a clear reference to the ongoing NEET-UG medical entrance exam controversy. "Thanks Mr. Minister. I hope your certificate of my intelligence is not like the NTA grading. Is it with grace marks?" Ramesh said.
Ramesh was referring to the NEET-UG exam, involving around 24 lakh candidates, which was conducted by the NTA on May 5 and sparked a controversy after the results announced on June 4 raised suspicion of paper leak.
The examination was conducted by NTA on May 5 at 4,750 centres in 571 cities, including 14 abroad. Over 23 lakh candidates appeared for the test.
As many as 67 students scored a perfect 720, unprecedented in the NTA's history, with six from a centre in Haryana's Faridabad figuring in the list, raising suspicions about irregularities.
There was also a controversy over grace marks awarded to students to make up for the loss of time at six centres. The Centre later told the apex court that the grace marks were being scrapped and 1,563 students who got the marks would be given an option of a retest.
The retest was conducted on Sunday and around 52 per cent -- 813 out of 1,563 candidates -- appeared for it.
The NEET-UG exam is conducted by the NTA for admissions to MBBS, BDS, AYUSH and other related courses in government and private institutions across the country.