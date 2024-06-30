Cricket

India Win T20 World Cup: Jasprit Bumrah Adjudged Player Of The Tournament

The Indian pace spearhead took 15 wickets in the tournament and was the joint second-highest wicket-taker. He finished the tournament with a scarcely believable economy of 4.17, the best ever for a bowler in T20 World Cup history

India's Jasprit Bumrah celebrates with the winners' trophy after India won the ICC Men's T20 World Cup final cricket match against South Africa at Kensington Oval in Bridgetown, Barbados, Saturday, June 29, 2024. Photo: AP/Ramon Espinosa
Jasprit Bumrah won the Player of the Tournament for the ICC Men's T20 World Cup 2024 for his scintillating bowling throughout the competition. (Match Blog | Scorecard)

India defeated South Africa in the final of the T20 World Cup by 7 runs on Saturday to win their first ICC trophy since 2013. Bumrah played a starring role in the final too taking two crucial wickets and giving away just 18 runs in his four-over spell.

Bumrah took the opening wicket of South Africa with a beautiful outswinger to Reeza Hendricks and then bowled two overs at the death for just six runs to turn the tide of the game towards India.

The Indian pace spearhead took 15 wickets in the tournament and was the joint second-highest wicket-taker. He finished the tournament with a scarcely believable economy of 4.17, the best ever for a bowler in T20 World Cup history.

Bumrah also became only the second Indian player after Virat Kohli to win the Player of the Tournament award in T20 World Cups.

Speaking at the post-match presentation after winning the final, Bumrah said he was finding it hard to control his emotions.

"Usually I’m the one who tries to keep my emotions in check and get the job done but today I don’t have many words, I don’t usually cry after a game but the emotions are taking over," said Bumrah for whom this was the first World Cup victory.

He said that there was no better feeling than the T20 World Cup win. "We were in trouble but we’re really over the moon to win from that stage. My family is here, we came close last time and we got the job done, there’s no better feeling than to get your team through in a game like this."

The pacer also revealed his method of success.

"It just felt good, tried to keep myself in a bubble and tried not to think too far ahead. When the big day comes, you have to do it, throughout the tournament I felt very clear. I always think about one ball and one over at a time, don’t think too far ahead. Emotions can take over, it was taking over but you have to keep it in check but now that the game is over, it can come out and you can scream and shout."

