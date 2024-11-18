Cricket

AUS Vs PAK 3rd T20I: Marcus Stoinis' Blistering Knock Steers Australia To Clean Sweep Against Pakistan

Aaron Hardie's three-wicket haul, followed by a fiery half-century from Marcus Stoinis helped Australia defeat Pakistan by seven wickets

Marcus-Stoinis
Marcus Stoinis was the star of the show for Australia
Australia signed off on their T20I series against Pakistan in style after racing to a seven-wicket win with almost nine overs in hand in Monday's third match. (Match Highlights | Cricket News)

The hosts had already sealed a series success thanks to Spencer Johnson's five-for in Saturday's second match, and any hopes Pakistan had of taking a consolation win were dashed by a dismal performance with the bat in Hobart.

Pakistan were bundled out for just 117 as Aaron Hardie finished with figures of 3-21 and Johnson (2-24) and Adam Zampa (2-11) also dismissed two apiece for Australia.

Babar Azam's knock had put Pakistan in a decent position at 61-1 through six overs, but when Haseebullah Khan handed Matthew Short a simple catch off Zampa's spin ball, the wickets began to tumble with ease.

Pakistan's next five wickets fell for just 31 further runs, with seven of their batters finishing in single figures and four managing one run or fewer, with Babar (41) the only batter to score above 30.

Andhra Pradesh batting-all-rounder Nitish Kumar Reddy. - Instagram/Nitish Kumar Reddy
Border-Gavaskar Trophy: Nitish Kumar Reddy Likely To Make Test Debut In Perth - Report

BY Outlook Sports Desk

Australia lost Short and Jake Fraser-McGurk early but Marcus Stoinis took any jeopardy out of the chase by scoring an unbeaten 61 runs off 27 balls, with his stand including five fours and five maximums.

Stoinis was unwilling to hang around, smashing Haris Rauf for 22 runs in an over to take Australia to the brink.

He then hit Shaheen Shah Afridi for 19 in the penultimate over as the hosts got the job done with 52 balls remaining.

Data Debrief: Quick and easy for Stoinis

Australia could have taken their time after being set such a paltry target, but Stoinis was determined to put on a show for those present at the Bellerive Oval. 

Only twice has he bettered his knock of 61 in T20Is – versus New Zealand in 2021 (78) and against Oman at the World Cup earlier this year (67*). His strike rate of 225.92, while ruthless, falls some way short of his T20I best of 327.77 versus Sri Lanka in 2022 (59 off 18).

Pakistan's Babar, meanwhile, is now second on the all-time list of T20I run scorers with 4,192 to his name, having overtaken Virat Kohli. Only Rohit Sharma (4,231) is ahead of him.

