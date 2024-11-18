Border-Gavaskar Trophy: Nitish Kumar Reddy Likely To Make Test Debut In Perth - Report

With Rohit Sharma missing the first Test in all likelihood following the birth of his second child, vice-captain Jasprit Bumrah will spearhead not just the bowling attack but also the team. Mohammed Siraj, Akash Deep, Harshit Rana and Prasidh Krishna are the other seamers in the Indian squad. Mohammed Shami, who picked up seven wickets for Bengal in his comeback game in Ranji Trophy, is not part of the squad as of now.