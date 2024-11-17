Border-Gavaskar Trophy: Rohit Sharma To Miss First Test In Perth; Jasprit Bumrah To Lead - Report

India captain Rohit Sharma will not play the first Border-Gavaskar Trophy Test in Perth, which starts on November 22. As per a report published in ESPNCricinfo, Rohit has stayed back home for the birth of his second child and will join the Indian squad ahead of the second Test, that is the day-night match on December 6 in Adelaide. (More Cricket News)
The report in ESPNCricinfo states that Rohit had communicated to the Board of Control for Cricket in India (BCCI) and the national selectors about his unavailability for the 1st Test but had kept the option open of a last-minute travel Down Under based on when the child was born.
“We were hoping that he (Rohit) will travel but he has informed the BCCI that he can’t go now as he needs some more time. He will be flying to Australia for the pink-ball Test match, the second match, in Adelaide. There is a nine-day gap between the first and second Test matches, so Rohit will be able to be there on time,” a BCCI official confirmed was quoted in The Indian Express.
Rohit and his wife Ritika Sajdeh welcomed their second child on Friday. However, Rohit informed the BCCI and the selectors that he will play the two-day, pink-ball warm-up match against the Prime Minister's XI, coached by Tim Paine, starting from November 30.
Rohit's unavailability for the Perth Test paves way for Jasprit Bumrah to lead India in Perth. Bumrah has led India on previous occasion, during the fifth Test of their two-part 2021-22 tour of England in Edgbaston, that India lost.
Moreover, the Gautam Gambhir-coached side will kick-off the all-important series without the services of Shubman Gill, who will miss the action Perth with a fractured thumb. KL Rahul and the uncapped Abhimanyu Easwaran were the prime candidates to open alongside Yashasvi Jaiswal, but it seems both of them will feature.
Apart from Easwaran and Rahul, India will have another top-order contender in Devdutt Padikkal, who was part of the India A squad. Padikkal has played one Test for India, against England in Dharamsala earlier this year.
With few days remaining for the start of the 1st IND vs AUS Test, Gautam Gambhir and co have been tasked to do the inevitable against the Australians. This will be Gambhir's first overseas Test tour following their 0-3 whitewash at the hands of New Zealand at home.