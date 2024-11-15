Border-Gavaskar Trophy: Injured KL Rahul Walks Off The Field After Opening During India's Intra-Squad Match

India batter KL Rahul suffered an injury scare during a match simulation session held at the WACA in Perth on Friday morning in Australia. (More Cricket News)
The 32-year-old had opened the batting with Yashasvi Jaiswal as India made plans to replace Rohit Sharma, who will likely miss the 1st Test of the Border-Gavaskar Trophy starting from November 22.
As per the reporters from the venue, Rahul suffered a blow on his right forearm/elbow from a short pitch delivery. Though the batter tried to bat after some help from the physio, Rahul later walked off the field, sending panic inside the Indian dressing room.
The Karnataka batter has been under the spotlight recently thanks to his underwhelming series against New Zealand back home in India. However, the 32-year-old did receive some backing from skipper Rohit and head coach Gautam Gambhir.
Rahul had a poor outing in the Bengaluru Test, that eventually saw him sit out of the next two Tests in Pune and Mumbai, respectively. He was then reported in for India A duty Down Under and played in the second unofficial Test match against Australia A in Melbourne.
Rahul's batting woes continued as he scored 4 and 10 while also being criticized for being dismissed albeit comically to spinner Corey Rocchiccioli, that saw him offer no shot but the ball sneaked in and castled his stumps.
Rahul averages 33.87 after 51 Tests and has amassed 187 runs in nine innings in Australia.