Border-Gavaskar Trophy History: When Was BGT Started, Story Behind Name, And All Results

India are looking for a hat-trick of Test series victories in Australia, after having never won Down Under in their cricketing history before 2018-19. Australia, on the other hand, are trying to get their first series win against India since 2014-15. Apart from the bilateral rivalry, a ticket to the final of the World Test Championship is also on the line. Australia and India are currently the top two in the standings and thus the winner of this series will almost seal their qualification to the final. The loser, on the other hand, will have a tough time getting into the final.