India Vs Australia: Ravichandran Ashwin Speaks How He Broke Steve Smith's Astute Game Plans

India's veteran spinner Ravichandran Ashwin on Wednesday spoke on his 'battle' with former Australia skipper Steve Smith by stating he has 'figured out' the Aussie over the course of their decade-old battle in Test match cricket. (More Cricket News)
Ashwin's comments come less than two week prior to the start of the Border-Gavaskar Trophy, that could see the two face-off again.
Ashwin first faced Smith during the 2013/14 series and saw the latter hold the upper-edge in their first three face-offs, scoring 348 runs in 570 deliveries for just three dismissals.
However, in the 2020/21 tour Ashwin held all the aces as he dismissed Smith twice in the series, that left the latter frustrated. "I've sort of let him dictate terms, and that's something I've probably never let any spinner do in my career," he said back then.
Smith bounced back in the Sydney Test, scoring a century and a vital 81 in the second innings before being dismissed by Ashwin for the third time in the BGT series.
Smith's record with Ashwin worsened further when he toured with Australia in 2023 series that saw him dismissed twice to the offie in 71 balls and for just 22 runs, while the other dismissals were off the bowling of Ravindra Jadeja.
Speaking to 7Cricket ahead of the India vs Australia Perth Test, Ashwin revealed how net sessions in the IPL with Delhi Capitals and Rising Pune Supergiants (now defunct) helped him find ways to dismiss Smith.
“Steve Smith is someone that’s fascinating as a player against spin especially,” the 37-year-old said.
“He has his own unique technique, even playing fast bowling. But with spin I think he came in with sound game plans, sound preparations and yeah, he used to execute it come what may. And over the years I’ve found ways and means to be able to break it down.
“His time at Delhi Capitals, his time at RPSG (Rising Pune Supergiants), all these net sessions that I’ve seen him go about his business really gave me an insight as to how he prepares and what he likes and what he doesn’t like.
“He’s a very thinking cricketer as well. He wants to get one up on you all the time. But he’s got very unique ways of practising and unique ways of battling out with you in the middle.
“And sometimes as a bowler when you’re watching a batter go through his process you do identify whether you have him or not. And several times in these years of having played with Steve Smith I’ve felt that he has me. But several times much later when I think I’ve kind of figured out what he does or how he bats, I’ve had an edge over him. I’ve had the wood over him.”
A modern-day batting great, Smith will be desperate to play some big knocks following his subdued stint as an opener after the retirement of David Warner, managing only 171 runs in four Tests at an average of 28.50.
Ashwin is the third-highest Test wicket-taker for India in Australia with 38 scalps, behind Anil Kumble (49) and Kapil Dev (51).