Australia Vs Pakistan Live Score, 3rd T20I: Can Men In Green Salvage Pride In Hobart?

Australia Vs Pakistan Live Score, 3rd T20I: Previous Matches
After losing the ODI series 1-2, Australia bounced back and clinched victories in the first two T20I matches, winning the first game by 29 runs at the Gabba (rain-shortened - 7 overs match). The Josh Inglis-led team won the second T20I by 13 runs against Pakistan.
Australia Vs Pakistan Live Score, 3rd T20I: Squads
Pakistan Squad: Mohammad Rizwan(w/c), Babar Azam, Arafat Minhas, Omair Yousuf, Haseebullah Khan, Irfan Khan, Usman Khan, Agha Salman, Shaheen Afridi, Naseem Shah, Haris Rauf, Jahandad Khan, Sahibzada Farhan, Abbas Afridi, Sufiyan Muqeem
Australia Squad: Matthew Short, Jake Fraser-McGurk, Josh Inglis(w/c), Marcus Stoinis, Tim David, Glenn Maxwell, Aaron Hardie, Sean Abbott, Adam Zampa, Xavier Bartlett, Nathan Ellis, Josh Philippe, Spencer Johnson.
Australia Vs Pakistan Live Score, 3rd T20I: Start Time, Where To Watch
The first ball of the third Australia vs Pakistan T20I is scheduled to be bowled at 1:30 pm IST, with the toss at 1 pm. The match will be live-streamed on the Disney+ Hotstar app and website in India. It will be telecast on the Star Sports Network TV channels in India.