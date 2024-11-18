Australia Vs Pakistan Live Score, 3rd T20I: Can Men In Green Salvage Pride In Hobart?

Pakistan lost the second T20I against Australia by 13 runs in Sydney. Photo: AP/Rick Rycroft

Hello and welcome to our live coverage of the third and final T20 international match between Pakistan and Australia at the Bellerive Oval in Hobart on Monday (November 18, 2024). The series has already gone the Aussies' way, with the home team notching up contrasting wins in the first two games to take an unassailable 2-0 lead. It is all about pride and improvement at this stage for the Men In Green, who would be desperate to avoid a 0-3 whitewash Down Under. Stay with us to follow the live cricket scores and updates from the PAK vs AUS match.

18 Nov 2024, 12:25:40 pm IST Australia Vs Pakistan Live Score, 3rd T20I: Previous Matches After losing the ODI series 1-2, Australia bounced back and clinched victories in the first two T20I matches, winning the first game by 29 runs at the Gabba (rain-shortened - 7 overs match). The Josh Inglis-led team won the second T20I by 13 runs against Pakistan.

18 Nov 2024, 12:18:39 pm IST Australia Vs Pakistan Live Score, 3rd T20I: Squads Pakistan Squad: Mohammad Rizwan(w/c), Babar Azam, Arafat Minhas, Omair Yousuf, Haseebullah Khan, Irfan Khan, Usman Khan, Agha Salman, Shaheen Afridi, Naseem Shah, Haris Rauf, Jahandad Khan, Sahibzada Farhan, Abbas Afridi, Sufiyan Muqeem Australia Squad: Matthew Short, Jake Fraser-McGurk, Josh Inglis(w/c), Marcus Stoinis, Tim David, Glenn Maxwell, Aaron Hardie, Sean Abbott, Adam Zampa, Xavier Bartlett, Nathan Ellis, Josh Philippe, Spencer Johnson.