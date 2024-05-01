Cricket

LSG Vs MI, IPL 2024: Who Won Yesterday's IPL Match? Check Highlights And Updated Points Table

Marcus Stoinis starred in match 48 of Indian Premier League 2024 as LSG defeated MI. Relive the Lucknow Super Giants vs Mumbai Indians game through our highlights

Advertisement

Mumbai Indians, IPL 2024, X Photo
IPL 2024: MI lost to LSG by four wickets. Photo: X/IPL
info_icon

Who won yesterday's (April 30) Indian Premier League (IPL 2024) match? Marcus Stoinis scored a handy 62 as Lucknow Super Giants defeated Mumbai Indians despite Hardik Pandya's late wickets as LSG won by four wickets at the Ekana Stadium. (As It Happened | Report | Full Coverage)

Winning the toss and choosing to bowl first, MI found themselves in deep trouble as they lost a flurry of wickets.

Ishan Kishan (32), Nehal Wadhera (46) and Tim David (35) contributed to the MI scorecard as the five-time champions mustered 144/7 in 20 overs.

In reply, LSG lost Arshin Kulkarni early but Stoinis (62) and KL Rahul (28) did forge a partnership to take the home team closer to the total. Despite the late flurry of wickets, LSG won the game by four wickets and inflicted another defeat on MI.

Advertisement

Mumbai Indians' Rohit Sharma plays a shot during the Indian Premier League cricket match between Mumbai Indians and Chennai Super Kings' in Mumbai. - AP Photo/ Rafiq Maqbool
Indian Captain Rohit Sharma Nods For Test Cricket Match Against Pakistan

BY PTI

Points Table Update

After the defeat, MI second from bottom in the IPL 2024 points table, while KKR are third behind KKR with 12 points.

IPL 2024 Point Table
IPL 2024 Point Table
info_icon

LSG's next match is on May 5 against KKR whereas MI play them two days prior, on May 2 at the Wankhede Stadium.

Tags

Advertisement

Advertisement

MOST POPULAR

Advertisement

WATCH

Advertisement

Advertisement

PHOTOS

Advertisement

Latest Stories
  1. 'Unusual': Opposition Question EC Over Delayed Phase 1, 2 LS Poll Turnout Figures
  2. In Adivasi Hamlets Of Maharashtra's Raigad, People Claim Rights Over Jungle and Jameen
  3. ICC T20 WC: Smith, Fraser-McGurk Miss Out As Aussies Reveal Squad
  4. Shreya Ghoshal Drops Selfies With Sunidhi Chauhan To 'Break The Internet'; Fans Say 'Too Much Talent In A Frame'
  5. Sports News LIVE: Indian Badminton Men's Team To Take On Indonesia In Thomas Cup
  6. Lok Sabha Elections 2024 LIVE: SIT Notice To Prajwal Revanna In Alleged 'Sex Tapes' Case; Dalvir Singh Goldy Joins AAP Day After Quitting Congress
  7. Richa Chadha Reacts To Rekha Kissing Her Baby Bump At 'Heeramandi' Premiere: Overwhelmed, Speechless
  8. Nepal Vs West Indies 'A' 3rd T20 Live Streaming: When, Where To Watch In India