LSG Vs MI, IPL 2024: Who Won Yesterday's IPL Match? Check Highlights And Updated Points Table

Who won yesterday's (April 30) Indian Premier League (IPL 2024) match? Marcus Stoinis scored a handy 62 as Lucknow Super Giants defeated Mumbai Indians despite Hardik Pandya's late wickets as LSG won by four wickets at the Ekana Stadium. (As It Happened | Report | Full Coverage)
Winning the toss and choosing to bowl first, MI found themselves in deep trouble as they lost a flurry of wickets.
Ishan Kishan (32), Nehal Wadhera (46) and Tim David (35) contributed to the MI scorecard as the five-time champions mustered 144/7 in 20 overs.
In reply, LSG lost Arshin Kulkarni early but Stoinis (62) and KL Rahul (28) did forge a partnership to take the home team closer to the total. Despite the late flurry of wickets, LSG won the game by four wickets and inflicted another defeat on MI.
Points Table Update
After the defeat, MI second from bottom in the IPL 2024 points table, while KKR are third behind KKR with 12 points.
LSG's next match is on May 5 against KKR whereas MI play them two days prior, on May 2 at the Wankhede Stadium.