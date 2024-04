Cricket

LSG Vs MI, IPL 2024 Live Updates: Mayank Yadav Returns As Lucknow Bowl First

With six losses in nine matches, Mumbai Indians enter their 10th match of the season in a do or die situation with every match now almost a knockout game for them. The batting has not clicked in unison. Openers have been inconsistent, Hardik Pandya under par and much has depended on Suryakumar Yadav and Tilak Varma. The bowling has been completely relying on Jasprit Bumrah with all others going for big runs. LSG can break away from the mid-table muddle with a win today. With five wins in nine matches, the clash against MI gives them an opportunity to become only the third team of the season to reach 12 points. They will be further boosted by the return of fiery pacer Mayank Yadav who will be itching to trouble MI batters with his 150-kmph thunderbolts. A good clash is on cards and you can follow the live updates of the LSG vs MI, IPL 2024 match right here