Sports

T20 World Cup: Australia Ride On All-Round Stoinis Show To Beat Oman By 39 Runs - In Pics

Marcus Stoinis struck a game-changing unbeaten half-century and picked up three wickets as Australia commenced their T20 World Cup 2024 campaign with a convincing 39-run win against Oman at the Kensington Oval in Barbados on Thursday (June 6). Chasing Australia's target of 165 runs, Oman could only manage 125 runs for the loss of nine wickets in 20 overs. Nathan Ellis (2-28), Adam Zampa (2-24) and Mitchell Starc (2-20) supported Stoinis with the ball, while David Warner (56 off 51 balls) complemented him with the bat.