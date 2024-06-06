Sports

T20 World Cup: Australia Ride On All-Round Stoinis Show To Beat Oman By 39 Runs - In Pics

Marcus Stoinis struck a game-changing unbeaten half-century and picked up three wickets as Australia commenced their T20 World Cup 2024 campaign with a convincing 39-run win against Oman at the Kensington Oval in Barbados on Thursday (June 6). Chasing Australia's target of 165 runs, Oman could only manage 125 runs for the loss of nine wickets in 20 overs. Nathan Ellis (2-28), Adam Zampa (2-24) and Mitchell Starc (2-20) supported Stoinis with the ball, while David Warner (56 off 51 balls) complemented him with the bat.

T20 Cricket WCup AUS vs OMA Photo: AP/Ricardo Mazalan

Australia's captain Mitchell Marsh, left, embraces teammate Nathan Ellis as Oman's Kaleemullah reacts following their men's T20 World Cup cricket match at Kensington Oval in Bridgetown, Barbados.

1/9
T20 Cricket WCup Australia Vs Oman
T20 Cricket WCup Australia Vs Oman Photo: AP/Ricardo Mazalan

Oman's Shakeel Ahmad bats during the men's T20 World Cup cricket match between Australia and Oman at Kensington Oval in Bridgetown, Barbados.

2/9
Australia Vs Oman
Australia Vs Oman Photo: AP/Ricardo Mazalan

Oman's Mehran Khan bats during the men's T20 World Cup cricket match between Australia and Oman at Kensington Oval in Bridgetown, Barbados.

3/9
Oman vs Australia
Oman vs Australia Photo: AP/Ricardo Mazalan

Oman's Ayaan Khan bats during the men's T20 World Cup cricket match between Australia and Oman at Kensington Oval in Bridgetown, Barbados.

4/9
Marcus Stoinis
Marcus Stoinis Photo: AP/Ricardo Mazalan

Australia's bowler Marcus Stoinis, left, talks to his captain Mitchell Marsh during the men's T20 World Cup cricket match between Australia and Oman at Kensington Oval in Bridgetown, Barbados.

5/9
AUS vs OMA
AUS vs OMA Photo: AP/Ricardo Mazalan

Australia's Marcus Stoinis bats during the men's T20 World Cup cricket match between Australia and Oman at Kensington Oval in Bridgetown, Barbados.

6/9
Australia Vs Oman T20 World Cup
Australia Vs Oman T20 World Cup Photo: AP/Ricardo Mazalan

Australia's David Warner bats during the men's T20 World Cup cricket match between Australia and Oman at Kensington Oval in Bridgetown, Barbados

7/9
Australia Vs Oman T20 World Cup Match
Australia Vs Oman T20 World Cup Match Photo: AP/Ricardo Mazalan

Oman's bowler Mehran Khan fields the ball during the men's T20 World Cup cricket match between Australia and Oman at Kensington Oval in Bridgetown, Barbados.

8/9
AUS vs OMA T20 World Cup
AUS vs OMA T20 World Cup Photo: AP/Ricardo Mazalan

Australia's Mitchell Marsh bats during an ICC Men's T20 World Cup cricket match at Kensington Oval in Bridgetown, Barbados.

9/9
AUS vs OMA T20 World Cup 2024
AUS vs OMA T20 World Cup 2024 Photo: AP/Ricardo Mazalan

Australia's Travis Head hits a four during the men's T20 World Cup cricket match between Australia and Oman at Kensington Oval in Bridgetown, Barbados.

