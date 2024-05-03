IPL 2024: 10 Best Moments From First 50 Matches

Outlook Sports Desk
After 11 long years the SunRisers Hyderabad emerged as strong enough to break the record for the highest total (263/5) in IPL set by Royal Challengers Bengaluru in 2013. Pat Cummins' team scored a whopping total of 277 for 3 in match 8 played against Mumbai Indians.
Hyderabad once again bettering their own record for the highest total of Indian Premier League, posted 287 for 3 in match 30 at M. Chinnaswamy.
Lucknow Super Giants' star batter Marcus Stoinis smashed 124 in 63 balls to help the team chase a target of 211 runs by Chennai Super Kings, securing the highest individual runner tag of the season so far.
Chasing the target of 262 runs at Eden Gardens against KKR, the Punjab Kings recorded their highest IPL total, and set the new record for highest run chase in the history of T20 format cricket.
SunRisers Hyderabad opener Travis Head executed a 39-ball century in match 30 of the season and helped the team score a massive 170 in just 13 overs. This remained the fastest ton of IPL 2024 and the fourth fastest in the tournament's history.
MS Dhoni's ballistic 4-ball 20 runs with a hattrick six and a four electrified the entire Wakhande Stadium in Match 29 against Mumbai Indians.
The batting maestro Virat Kohli remained the first centurion of the 2024 IPL season executed in 67 balls. He scored an unbeaten of 113 off 72 balls against Rajasthan Royals in match 19 at Sawai Mansingh.
Rajasthan Royals' hero Jos Buttler with his incredible knock of 107 of 60 balls playing against KKR at the Eden Gardens helped the Royals equal the highest successful run chase in IPL. This marked his seventh century which is just one hundred shy off Virat Kohli’s record of 8 hundreds.
The Chennai Super Kings captain Ruturaj Gaikwad tops the chart of most runs in the 2024 IPL season with 509 runs to his name in 10 matches played so far.
Will Jacks of Royal Challengers Bengaluru holds the record for most sixes in this season so far with a 41-ball 100 including 10 sixes in a match against Gujarat Titans at the Narendra Modi Stadium.