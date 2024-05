Cricket

IPL 2024: LSG Ride On Marcus Stoinis' All-Round Show To Beat MI By 4 Wickets- In Pics

Marcus Stoinis picked up the crucial wicket of Suryakumar Yadav and then scored a well-paced half-century to take Lucknow Super Giants to their sixth win of the season. Batting first, MI lost four wickets in the powerplay and were immediately pushed on the backfoot. Nehal Wadhera, Ishan Kishan and Tim David made useful contributions to take MI to 144/7. The total proved to be less as LSG reached their in 19.2 overs largely due to Stoinis' 62.