Marcus Stoinis (left) produced an all-round show in the Australia vs Oman, T20 World Cup 2024 match in Barbados on Thursday (June 6). Photo: AP/Ricardo Mazalan

Marcus Stoinis (left) produced an all-round show in the Australia vs Oman, T20 World Cup 2024 match in Barbados on Thursday (June 6). Photo: AP/Ricardo Mazalan