Australia overcame a sluggish start with the bat to notch up a clinical 39-run victory over Oman at match 10 of ICC T20 World Cup 2024 on Thursday (June 6). The game was played at the Kensington Oval in Bridgetown, Barbados, West Indies. (As It Happened | Scorecard | Full Coverage)
Chasing the Aussie target of 165 runs, Oman could only muster 125 runs in response. Marcus Stoinis was the star with both and ball for the Mitchell Marsh-led side, scoring an unbeaten 67 off just 36 balls and then picking up three wickets for just 19 runs off his three overs.
The Oman bowling showed spunk initially in restricting Australia to 63 for three in the first 12 overs. But Stoinis soon cut loose, and while David Warner hit a sedate fifty (56 off 51 balls), the right-handed all-rounder smashed four sixes in a Mehran Khan over to make his intentions apparent. 101 runs came off the last eight overs as the Aussies posted a well-above-par total of 164 (for the loss of five wickets) on the board.
In response, Oman started on a shaky note as Mitchell Starc (2-20) dismissed Pratik Athavale off the third ball of their innings, and wickets continued to tumble in the powerplay and after that, with Nathan Ellis (2-28), Adam Zampa (2-24) and Stoinis all coming to the party.
Consequently, Oman stuttered their way to 125 runs for the loss of nine wickets in their stipulated 20 overs.
Earlier, Oman captain Aqib Ilyas won the toss and decided to bowl first. The match was the campaign opener for Australia, who are the reigning 50-over World Cup and World Test Championship holders and are now eyeing the 20-over showpiece trophy.
As for Oman, it was the second match of the tournament. Aqib Ilyas' team suffered a nail-bitingly close (Super Over) loss to Namibia in their opening game, and will need a couple of upsets to keep their hopes of qualifying for the Super 8s alive.
Playing XIs
Australia: David Warner, Travis Head, Mitchell Marsh(c), Glenn Maxwell, Marcus Stoinis, Tim David, Matthew Wade(w), Mitchell Starc, Nathan Ellis, Adam Zampa, Josh Hazlewood.
Oman: Kashyap Prajapati, Pratik Athavale(w), Aqib Ilyas(c), Zeeshan Maqsood, Khalid Kail, Ayaan Khan, Shoaib Khan, Mehran Khan, Shakeel Ahmed, Kaleemullah, Bilal Khan.
Australia will next face arch-rivals England on June 8 in Barbados, while Oman will next head to Sir Vivian Richards Stadium in North Sound for their clash against Scotland on June 9.