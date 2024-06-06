Travis Head Away With Boundary
Australia openers Travis Head and David Warner are both off the mark in the first over, with Head picking up a boundary and Australia fetching six runs off the over.
What Captains Said At The Toss
Mitchell Marsh: We were going to bowl first as well. Green, Agar, Inglis and Cummins are missing. Back end of the tournament I am hoping I can be a complete all-rounder. We are excited to start the World Cup here today.
Aqib Ilyas: We will be batting second. Fresh wicket, so it will be better to put them in. Two changes. Pratik is in and Shoaib is in as a batter.
Toss Update
Oman captain Aqib Ilyas has won the toss and decided to bowl first.
Playing XIs
Australia: David Warner, Travis Head, Mitchell Marsh(c), Glenn Maxwell, Marcus Stoinis, Tim David, Matthew Wade(w), Mitchell Starc, Nathan Ellis, Adam Zampa, Josh Hazlewood.
Oman: Kashyap Prajapati, Pratik Athavale(w), Aqib Ilyas(c), Zeeshan Maqsood, Khalid Kail, Ayaan Khan, Shoaib Khan, Mehran Khan, Shakeel Ahmed, Kaleemullah, Bilal Khan.
Squads
Australia: Mitch Marsh (c), Ashton Agar, Pat Cummins, Tim David, Nathan Ellis, Cameron Green, Josh Hazlewood, Travis Head, Josh Inglis, Glenn Maxwell, Mitchell Starc, Marcus Stoinis, Matthew Wade, David Warner, Adam Zampa.
Oman: Aqib Ilyas (c), Zeeshan Maqsood, Ayaan Khan, Kashyap Prajapati, Shoaib Khan, Mohammad Nadeem, Pratik Athavale, Naseem Khushi, Khalid Kail, Mehran Khan, Bilal Khan, Kaleemullah, Fayyaz Butt, Shakeel Ahmad, Rafiullah. Reserves: Jatinder Singh, Samay Shrivastava, Sufyan Mehmood, Jay Odedra.
Australia Vs Oman Live Scores, ICC T20 World Cup 2024, Match 10
Welcome to our live coverage of match 10 of ICC T20 World Cup 2024, to be played between Australia and Oman at the Kensington Oval in Bridgetown, Barbados (West Indies) on Thursday, June 6. Australia, the reigning 50-over World Cup and World Test Championship holders, will commence their pursuit of the 20-over showpiece title with this match. They face Oman, who suffered a nail-bitingly close loss to Namibia in their campaign opener. Follow the live cricket scores and updates of the AUS vs OMA match at T20 WC 2024, right here. (Streaming | Scorecard)