Adelaide Strikers Vs Melbourne Renegades LIVE Streaming, BBL 2025-26: Check Playing XIs And Toss Update

Strikers clash against the Renegades in the ongoing BBL 2025-26 match
Both sides are out of the playoff contention
Alex Carey and co need a win to lift them from the bottom of the table
Adelaide Strikers are in action against Melbourne Renegades in the ongoing Big Bash League (BBL) 2025-26 match at the Adelaide Oval on Saturday, January 17. With both sides out of contention for the playoff spot, the game is vital as pride is concerned.
A win for either team could see them lift from the bottom of the table and end the season on a high. The Strikers will look to make the most on their home turf and bounce back after a tough loss.
As for the Renegades, they will be eyeing for a strong finish to a difficult season.
Adelaide Strikers vs Melbourne Renegades, Big Bash League 2025-26: Toss Update
Adelaide Strikers have won the toss and have opted to field.
Adelaide Strikers vs Melbourne Renegades, Big Bash League 2025-26: Playing XIs
Melbourne Renegades (Playing XI): Josh Brown, Tim Seifert, Jake Fraser-McGurk, Mohammad Rizwan(w), Caleb Jewell, Hassan Khan, Will Sutherland(c), Sam Elliott, Brendan Doggett, Michael Archer, Callum Stow
Adelaide Strikers (Playing XI): Matthew Short(c), Alex Carey(w), Chris Lynn, Liam Scott, Jason Sangha, Jamie Overton, Jerrssis Wadia, Hasan Ali, Henry Thornton, Lloyd Pope, Tabraiz Shamsi
Adelaide Strikers vs Melbourne Renegades, Big Bash League 2025-26: Live Streaming
The match can be live steamed on the JioHotstar app/website as well as the Star Sports network.