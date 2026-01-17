Adelaide Strikers Vs Melbourne Renegades LIVE Streaming, BBL 2025-26: Check Playing XIs And Toss Update

Check the toss, playing XIs, and live streaming info for the Adelaide Strikers vs Melbourne Renegades, BBL 2025-26 match, right here

O
Outlook Sports Desk
Curated by: Tejas Rane
Updated on:
Updated on:
Adelaide Strikers, BBL
Adelaide Strikers' Alex Carey. Photo: X/StrikersBBL
info_icon
Summary
Summary of this article

  • Strikers clash against the Renegades in the ongoing BBL 2025-26 match

  • Both sides are out of the playoff contention

  • Alex Carey and co need a win to lift them from the bottom of the table

Adelaide Strikers are in action against Melbourne Renegades in the ongoing Big Bash League (BBL) 2025-26 match at the Adelaide Oval on Saturday, January 17. With both sides out of contention for the playoff spot, the game is vital as pride is concerned.

A win for either team could see them lift from the bottom of the table and end the season on a high. The Strikers will look to make the most on their home turf and bounce back after a tough loss.

As for the Renegades, they will be eyeing for a strong finish to a difficult season.

Adelaide Strikers vs Melbourne Renegades, Big Bash League 2025-26: Toss Update

Adelaide Strikers have won the toss and have opted to field.

Adelaide Strikers vs Melbourne Renegades, Big Bash League 2025-26: Playing XIs

Melbourne Renegades (Playing XI): Josh Brown, Tim Seifert, Jake Fraser-McGurk, Mohammad Rizwan(w), Caleb Jewell, Hassan Khan, Will Sutherland(c), Sam Elliott, Brendan Doggett, Michael Archer, Callum Stow

Adelaide Strikers (Playing XI): Matthew Short(c), Alex Carey(w), Chris Lynn, Liam Scott, Jason Sangha, Jamie Overton, Jerrssis Wadia, Hasan Ali, Henry Thornton, Lloyd Pope, Tabraiz Shamsi

Adelaide Strikers vs Melbourne Renegades, Big Bash League 2025-26: Live Streaming

The match can be live steamed on the JioHotstar app/website as well as the Star Sports network.

Related Content
Related Content

Get the Latest Cricket News, today's match Live Cricket Scores, Match Results, and upcoming cricket series & schedule at Outlook India. Follow our comprehensive coverage of the India vs New Zealand 2026 news, IND vs NZ ODI & T20I schedule, squad, and detailed batting & bowling statistics. You can also stay updated with Women’s Premier League (WPL) 2026 news, schedule, teams & squads, WPL points table 2026, top run-scorers and wicket-takers..

Published At:
SUBSCRIBE
Tags

Click/Scan to Subscribe

qr-code

Advertisement

MOST POPULAR

Advertisement

WATCH

Advertisement

MORE FROM THE AUTHOR

Advertisement

PHOTOS

Advertisement

×

Today Sports News

Cricket News

  1. India Vs Bangladesh LIVE Score, ICC U-19 World Cup 2026: IND To Bat First In Bulawayo - Check Playing XIs

  2. Pakistan Vs England, ICC U-19 World Cup 2026: PAK Batter Suffers 'Brain Fade' Moment In Harare - Watch Video

  3. Shreyas Iyer, Ravi Bishnoi Included In India's Squad For New Zealand T20I Series As Injury Replacements

  4. Bangladesh T20 World Cup Deadlock: ICC Team Visiting Dhaka To Resolve Issue - Report

  5. Vijay Hazare Trophy: Vishvaraj Jadeja Sensational 165 Downs Punjab To Power Saurashtra Into Final

Football News

  1. Bayern Munich 4-0 Tottenham Highlights, Club Friendlies: Kane, Coman Shine In Die Roten’s Pre-Season Rout Of Spurs

  2. Panathinaikos 0-0 Shakhtar Donetsk Highlights, UEFA Europa League Qualifiers: Goalless First Leg In Athens

  3. Ballon D’Or 2025: Complete List Of Awards And Nominees

  4. Durand Cup 2025: NEROCA FC And Indian Navy Share Spoils In Goalless Draw

  5. Premier League Transfers: Burnley Sign Leslie Ugochukwu From Chelsea For £23m

Tennis News

  1. Australian Open 2026 Preview: Carlos Alcaraz, Iga Swiatek Eyeing Career Grand Slams

  2. Aryna Sabalenka At Australian Open 2026: World No. 1's Possible Path To Third Title

  3. Coco Gauff At Australian Open 2026: American Youngster's Possible Path To Maiden Title

  4. Iga Swiatek At Australian Open 2026: World No 2 Polish Star’s Possible Path To Maiden Title

  5. Roger Federer Revisits Australian Open Memories, Talks On Modern Tennis Era - Watch

Badminton News

  1. India Open Badminton 2026 Semi-Final Preview: Schedule, Live Streaming – All You Need To Know About BWF Super 750 SF

  2. BWF India Open 2026 Highlights Quarter-Final: Lakshya Sen Loss Ends Indian Challenge

  3. India Open Badminton 2026 Wrap: Lakshya Sen Enters Quarter-Finals As Indian Contingent Falters

  4. BWF India Open 2026 Highlights Day 3: Sen Last Indian In Quarterfinals As Satwik-Chirag, Prannoy Exit

  5. India Open Badminton 2026: Bird Droppings Disrupt Prannoy-Loh Match Twice – Watch

Trending Stories

National News

  1. Maharashtra Municipal Polls: BJP-Led Mahayuti On The Way To Win In Mumbai; NCP To Lose Pune Bastion

  2. Activists Warn Iron Ore Mining Near Tadoba-Tiger Corridor Could Damage Wildlife And Ecosystems

  3. BMC Election 2026 Results: Mahayuti Inches Closer To Victory, Shiv-Sena Alliance Trail At Second

  4. The Quiet Privatisation of India’s Public Sector: How the State Is Withdrawing Without Saying So

  5. Maharashtra Civic Polls 2026: Why Thackeray Symbolism Failed to Capture Imagination and Votes of Marathi Manoos

Entertainment News

  1. Vijay Sethupathi at 48: Five Performances That Reveal His Extraordinary Range

  2. Happy Patel: Khatarnak Jasoos Review | Vir Das Serves Up A Multi-Lingual, Full-Bodied Laughter Riot

  3. The Feminine Urge To Binge-Watch A Serial Killer

  4. The Chronology Of Water Review | A Visceral Study Of Self-Reclamation & The Architecture Of Trauma

  5. Song Sung Blue Review | Kate Hudson & Hugh Jackman Anchor A Bittersweet Tale Of A Musical Duo

US News

  1. US Revokes Over 1 Lakh Visas In 2025 As Trump Intensifies Immigration Crackdown

  2. Outrage Over Renee Good’s Death: Minnesota Poet Responds To Chilling ICE Killings

  3. ICE’s Busiest Year Since 2004: Deadly Crackdown Beyond Minneapolis Shooting

  4. US Vice President JD Vance’s House Attacked, One Arrested

  5. US Will Enforce Oil Quarantine, Not Run Venezuela: Rubio

World News

  1. Germany To Partner With US, Plans To Deploy Military Personnel In Greenland,

  2. Trump Finally 'Gets' The Nobel He Was So Desperate For

  3. European NATO Allies Deploy Symbolic Forces To Greenland

  4. X, Grok Face Global Outage; Users in India Affected

  5. K-Drama Releases This Week: No Tail to Tell, Positively Yours, Can This Love Be Translated? And More

Latest Stories

  1. Slain Radical Leader’s Brother Appointed to Bangladesh Mission in UK

  2. Trump Effect? Is India Pulling Out of Iran's Chabahar Project?

  3. A Master Peacemaker With A Proxy Nobel Peace Prize: Trump And His Claims of Ending Wars

  4. Medal for Trump, Nobel for Machado: Nobel Panel Says Honour Stays With Laureate

  5. Spirit Release Date: Sandeep Reddy Vanga's Film With Prabhas And Triptii Dimri To Arrive In March

  6. SAD Seeks Governor’s Intervention Over Majithia’s Jail Security

  7. Happy Patel Khatarnak Jasoos Box Office Collection Day 1: Vir Das' Spy Comedy Off To Slow Start Despite Positive Reviews

  8. Delhi NCR Weekend Weather Report: Cold Wave Eases Slightly