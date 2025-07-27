India Vs England, 4th Test Day 5 Highlights: Sundar, Jadeja's Gritty Knocks Force Draw In Manchester

India vs England LIVE Score, 4th Test Day 5: Joe Root Speaking To Sky Sports
“You know the numbers they are everywhere aren’t they. You try and put your mind out of it. It’s easy to get caught up in this sorta stuff. But at end of day, you are playing against India in one of the biggest series there is. It’s one of the most crucial days within that series. You got a real opportunity.The sun’s out. To try and get into a position where you can win the Test match,”
India vs England LIVE Score, 4th Test Day 5: Action Mins Away
We are minutes away from the action in Manchester, Old Trafford with the overcast conditions but as Deep Das Gupta said in his pitch report, there's no demons here. How will Shubman Gill and KL Rahul approach to this innings? Let's wait and watch.
India vs England LIVE Score, 4th Test Day 5: Here We Go
Liam Dawson to start off proceedings. He starts by giving away a single in this over. India trail by 136 runs and England need 8 wickets for victory.
India vs England LIVE Score, 4th Test Day 5: Ben Stokes Comes Out To Bowl
Ben Stokes, the ENG skipper, is here to bowl and immediately puts pressure on the Indian skipper Gill. One ball keeps way low and appeals for LBW but the hosts see it going legside. Encouraging signs for the hosts.
India vs England LIVE Score, 4th Test Day 5: Ollie Pope Drops Shubman Gill
A chance but a tough one as Ollie Pope puts down the Indian skipper on 81 off Ben Stokes' bowling. Gill goes for the cover drive, hits it in the air but it loops and Pope cannot take it properly as it pops out of his hands. Stokes applauds back for the effort but Gill living dangerously here.
India vs England LIVE Score, 4th Test Day 5: Ben Stokes Rubbing His Shoulder
Ben Stokes is a champion cricketer and ENG missed his bowling yesterday and in his two overs today, he has produced enough. But that said, is he carrying another injury? Visuals show Stokes rubbing his right shoulder. Watch out for more.
India vs England LIVE Score, 4th Test Day 5: ENG Lose All Their Reviews
KL Rahul slog-sweeps to Liam Dawson as ENG players think it's touched the bat along the way into Jamie Smith's hands. Ben Stokes appeals for a review, and upon replay, it has flicked Rahul's pads. All reviews burned out for Stokes & co.
India vs England LIVE Score, 4th Test Day 5: No Reviews, No Problem
Ben Stokes doesn't care they have no reviews left as he has a habit of creating magic out of nothing. This delivery jags back in, would have hit middle-and leg stump. India lose their set batter KL Rahul for 90 as England are 7 wickets away from victory.
India vs England LIVE Score, 4th Test Day 5: KL Rahul Falls
KL Rahul lost his wicket after a straight ball which kept low, hit his pads right in front of the wickets. Ben Stokes is the man behind again. Rahul made gritty 90 runs and Washington Sundar has joined Gill at the crease.
IND - 193/3 (74)
India vs England LIVE Score, 4th Test Day 5: Gill, Sundar Rebuild Innings
Shubman Gill is again in 90s and Washington Sundar is helping him out in playing out the overs. Sundar was promoted up the batting order before Pant and Jadeja to play his natural game.
IND - 198/3 (80)
India vs England LIVE Score, 4th Test Day 5: Gill Hits Ton
Shubman Gill has completed his 9th Test century. This is his fourth Test match century of this series. He equalled the record of Sir Don Bradman and Sunil Gavaskar as most Test centuries in a series as captain (4).
IND - 210/3 (84)
India vs England LIVE Score, 4th Test Day 5: Gill Falls And Lunch
Shubman Gill was dismissed by Jofra Archer in the 88th over after making brilliant 103 runs. He has been replaced by Ravindra Jadeja on the field. Sundar and Jadeja are taking India's second innings forward. And the Lunch has been taken.
IND - 223/4 (89)
India vs England LIVE Score, 4th Test Day 5: 2nd Session Starts
The second session on Day 5 started with Jofra Archer bowling the first over. Washington Sundar faced him and played down all the balls. Start with a maiden over. Ravindra Jadeja is with him at the non-striker's end.
IND - 224/4 (91)
India vs England LIVE Score, 4th Test Day 5: IND Cross 250 Runs
India crossed 250 runs in their second innings. Ravindra Jadeja and Washington Sundar are looking good at the crease and the duo has added more than 30 runs for the fifth wicket. Rishabh Pant is next to bat.
IND - 260/4 (97)
India vs England LIVE Score, 4th Test Day 5: ENG Eye Wickets
England bowlers are trying their best to take a wicket and break the partnership between Washington Sundar and Ravindra Jadeja. Both left-hand batters have managed to add quite a lot runs together and they are trying to play out this session as well.
IND - 274/4 (103)
India vs England LIVE Score, 4th Test Day 5: Sundar, Jadeja Rebuild Innings
Washington Sundar and Ravindra Jadeja have added 70 runs for the fifth wicket. The duo is looking strong and taking India into lead. Sundar has played more than 100 balls and Jadeja more than 80 balls. India are still trailing by more than 20 runs.
IND - 294/4 (110)
India vs England LIVE Score, 4th Test Day 5: Jadeja, Sundar Hit 50s
Ben Stokes came to bowl the 112th over and Washington Sundar welcomed him with a six. Then he hit a four to complete his half-century. Ravindra Jadeja followed him and completed his fifty with a boundary on the last delivery of the over. Sword celebration followed that. India have taken lead in the match.
IND - 314/4 (113)
India vs England LIVE Score, 4th Test Day 5: Tea Break
The tea break has been taken and India have a 11-run lead in the match with six wickets in hand. This match is going towards a draw and Ravindra Jadeja and Washington Sundar will be given the credit for that. India need to play out the next session which will decide the fate of the match.
IND - 322/4 (118)
India vs England LIVE Score, 4th Test Day 5: 3rd Session Starts
After dominating the second session and giving no wickets to England, Ravindra Jadeja and Washington Sundar are back for the third and final session of the day. India have managed to collect 11 runs in the first two overs.
IND - 333/4 (120)
India vs England LIVE Score, 4th Test Day 5: IND Take Lead
India have taken a lead of 35 runs so far in this match. England bowlers are looking helpless against Washington Sundar and Ravindra Jadeja. Indian batters are looking for a big lead from here.
IND - 346/4 (126)
India vs England LIVE Score, 4th Test Day 5: 50 Run Lead
India have crafted together a 50-run lead, with both Jadeja and Washington fully settled on the crease at the moment. The visitors will look to keep their wickets intact until the close of play.
IND - 361/4 (131)
India vs England LIVE Score, 4th Test Day 5: Batters Shift Gears
Ravindra Jadeja and Washington Sundar have shifted gears in the third session and have managed to take 75-plus lead in the second innings. The batting duo is looking to complete their respective centuries.
IND - 386/4 (138)
India vs England LIVE Score, 4th Test Day 5: Jadeja Hits Ton!
England captain Ben Stokes offered for a drawn when Jadeja and Sundar were in their 90s and India declined the offer. Jadeja went on to complete his second hundred in England.
IND - 416/4 (141)
India vs England LIVE Score, 4th Test Day 5: Sundar's Ton And Drawn
Washington Sundar completed his century on the last delivery of Harry Brook's over and soon after that, India agreed for the drawn. The match is drawn!
IND - 425/4 (143)
India vs England LIVE Score, 4th Test Day 5: Most 350+ Scores By A Team In A Test Series
7* - India vs England, 2025 (Away)
6 - Australia vs England, 1920/21 (Home)
6 - Australia vs England, 1948 (Away)
6 - Australia vs England, 1989 (Away)
Shubman Gill | India Captain
Extremely pleased with the batting effort. Past couple of days we were put under tremendous pressure. It's all about taking the wicket out of the equation. Day 5 wicket, something is happening, every ball is kind of an event. Wanted to take it ball by ball and take the game as deep as possible, which is what we spoke about. We thought they (Jadeja and Sundar) batted brilliantly, they were in their 90s, we thought they deserved a century there (about the decision to not shake hands). Every match going till the last session on the last day. So many learnings. Each Test match teaches you something different. It has taught us a lot as a group. Hopefully we can win the next match and draw the series. Honestly, it doesn't matter how many runs you've scored in the past. Every time you walk wearing the whites of the country, there are some jitters. That tells how much I care playing for the country and how much I love this game. Every time I bat, I want to play my best and I want to enjoy my batting as much as I can. In the first innings, we did post a good total. But a lot of our batters did get set. Important on these wickets that if one or two batters if they go deep, they go big. You can really take the game away from the opposition. Unfortunately for us in the first innings it didn't happen. We were not able to convert those starts into big ones. But pleased with the way we were able to do that in the second innings. Will have to wait and see (about Bumrah) in the Oval Test match. As long as we're winning the match (at the Oval), I don't really care about the toss.
Ben Stokes | England Captain (POTM)
I think when you have a good game as an allrounder, you assess by how that goes by the result at the end of the game. Will give it all back if we would've got the result. Asked the guys up there to run through a brick wall for the team and I'll do the same. Bowling, being on the field, it is tough work.. Pretty sore (his body). Obviously have got through a fair amount of overs. Everything starts creeping up to you. As the game progressed, the wicket sort of became easier to bat on. There was variable bounce for the right-handers, but not much for the left-handers. Heapload of credit to the way Washington and Jadeja played there. Duckett-Crawley partnership was crucial in the first innings to set the platform. Has been a back-and-forth series so far. Real high quality. It's one of those moments where you feel this is where the game will be broken open. The quality that India have, they were going to be hard to dislodge and they proved that. We threw everything at them and they were able to live up to the pressure of the final day. All the hard work was done by India. Didn't want to risk my fast bowlers with any injuries towards the end. Dawson bowled a lot of overs too. Even before this Test, there were conversations around how much effort and energy have gone into the bowling department. Bowlers will be assessed over the next couple of days.
That's All From Our Side!
The match has been ended in a draw. Now, the five-match series has only one match left with England leading the series 2-1. The fifth and final Test will be played in London, starting on 31 July. That's all from our side. Goodbye and take care!