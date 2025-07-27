India Vs England, 4th Test Day 5 Highlights: Sundar, Jadeja's Gritty Knocks Force Draw In Manchester

Extremely pleased with the batting effort. Past couple of days we were put under tremendous pressure. It's all about taking the wicket out of the equation. Day 5 wicket, something is happening, every ball is kind of an event. Wanted to take it ball by ball and take the game as deep as possible, which is what we spoke about. We thought they (Jadeja and Sundar) batted brilliantly, they were in their 90s, we thought they deserved a century there (about the decision to not shake hands). Every match going till the last session on the last day. So many learnings. Each Test match teaches you something different. It has taught us a lot as a group. Hopefully we can win the next match and draw the series. Honestly, it doesn't matter how many runs you've scored in the past. Every time you walk wearing the whites of the country, there are some jitters. That tells how much I care playing for the country and how much I love this game. Every time I bat, I want to play my best and I want to enjoy my batting as much as I can. In the first innings, we did post a good total. But a lot of our batters did get set. Important on these wickets that if one or two batters if they go deep, they go big. You can really take the game away from the opposition. Unfortunately for us in the first innings it didn't happen. We were not able to convert those starts into big ones. But pleased with the way we were able to do that in the second innings. Will have to wait and see (about Bumrah) in the Oval Test match. As long as we're winning the match (at the Oval), I don't really care about the toss.