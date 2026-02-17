T20 World Cup 2026: Super 8 Group 1 Teams, Fixtures And Qualification Details

Super 8 Group 1 confirmed: India, South Africa, West Indies and Zimbabwe qualify
Zimbabwe progress after washout, eliminating Australia and Ireland
Top two teams from the group will advance to the semifinals
The Super 8 stage of the ICC Men’s T20 World Cup 2026 is now officially set for Group 1, rounding out an exciting and unpredictable group stage marked by dramatic results and weather interruptions.
Hosts India, South Africa, West Indies and Zimbabwe have secured their places in Super 8 Group 1, meaning they’ll be competing in the next phase from February 21 onwards with hopes of reaching the semifinals and ultimately lifting the trophy.
This stage features two groups of four teams each, with the top two from each group advancing to the knockout rounds.
India’s Super 8 opponents were confirmed partly due to the washout in Pallekele that eliminated Australia and Ireland, allowing Zimbabwe to progress, creating one of the tournament’s biggest stories so far. Zimbabwe still have one group match left to play which is against the co-host Sri Lanka.
The Men in Blue have been in strong form, while South Africa and West Indies have also impressed with balanced performances. Zimbabwe’s rise, mixing determined cricket with a bit of luck, caps a remarkable group stage for the Zimbabweans and gives them a chance to test themselves against some of the world’s best in what promises to be an intriguing Super 8 campaign.
India & South Africa Target Super 8 Dominance
India have been dominant throughout the group stage, including a big win over Pakistan, which secured their Super 8 spot early. Their batting depth and disciplined bowling attack make them strong contenders to top Group 1 once again. South Africa, with their experienced squad, will be looking to build on consistent performances and put pressure on their group rivals from the outset.
West Indies and Zimbabwe Eager to Upset
West Indies were the first team to book their Super 8 berth with a convincing win over Nepal, showcasing their explosive batting and match-winning ability. Zimbabwe, meanwhile, make history by progressing for the first time to this stage after weather helped them secure essential points, and will aim to compete fiercely, drawing confidence from their group stage journey.