The Ashes: Scott Boland Says Australia Aim To Target Century-Chasing Joe Root

Australian fast bowler Scott Boland has made it clear that England's veteran batter Joe Root, who hasn't scored a century on Australian soil yet, will be their main target in the coming Ashes series

  • Scott Boland reveals that Joe Root will be Australia's prime target

  • Joe Root hasn't hit a century yet in Australia

  • The first Ashes Test begins at Perth from November 21

Australia still see Joe Root as England's main batting threat, so says bowler Scott Boland.

Root has come under scrutiny ahead of the Ashes starting later this week, with the former Test captain yet to score a century in the format for England on Australian soil.

The 34-year-old has scored 2,428 Test runs against Australia, only managing more against India (3,383).

However, none of his four centuries against Australia have come away from home, and the media Down Under have been ramping up the pressure on Root.

Yet Boland says Root, who scored three centuries against India earlier this year, is still the man Australia need to fear.

"You always want to take down the best players," said Boland.

"In the past when Joe Root has been captain you want to try to make sure they have as little impact as you can.

"England have quite a few good batters we'll be looking to do that to.

"Hopefully we can keep Joe Root and the guys in the middle-order pretty quiet."

Boland has taken 62 Test wickets, averaging a wicket every 16.53 runs. Only George Lohmann and Sydney Barnes can boast a better average in the longest format.

However, Boland did struggle in the 2023 Ashes in England.

"I learned a lot," he said of that series.

"I've reflected on that tour a fair bit. There will be tweaks to my gameplan for what I want to do, but I don't think I need to change too much.

"I just need to execute a bit better."

The Ashes begins in Perth on Friday.

