Jenner revealed that she battled postpartum depression again when she gave birth to Aire. She revealed that she was going through a tough time emotionally and mentally as she dealt with the baby blues. She mentioned that she struggled to pick a name for her son. She continued, “I was on the phone with my mom all day hysterically crying, saying, ‘I can’t figure out his name.’ I felt like such a failure that I couldn’t name him. He deserved so much more than that. It just really triggered me.”