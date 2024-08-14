Hollywood

Kylie Jenner Reveals She Battled Postpartum Depression Twice, Says She Even Struggled To Name Her Son

Kylie Jenner opened up about battling postpartum depression twice. She has two kids, Stormi and Aire, with her ex-boyfriend Travis Scott.

Kylie Jenner opens up about battling postpartum depression
Kylie Jenner Photo: X
info_icon

Social media personality and beauty mogul Kylie Jenner has been in the news for her past relationship with Travis Scott. Jenner has two kids with Scott – Stormi and Aire. In a recent interview, she got candid and revealed that she battled with postpartum depression after both births. She mentioned that she dealt with this phase in her life for almost a year.

In a conversation with British Vogue, Kylie Jenner revealed that she was dealing with postpartum depression after she gave birth to Stormi. Reflecting on how her life has changed after Stormi and Aire, she said, “I’m going to be 27, and I’m finally feeling like myself again. And [looking back] I think, being pregnant, I wore sweatpants every day, I didn’t have time to figure out even some of the little things in my life, and then postpartum lasted a year. Mentally, it’s really hard. Hormonally, it’s really hard.”

Jenner revealed that she battled postpartum depression again when she gave birth to Aire. She revealed that she was going through a tough time emotionally and mentally as she dealt with the baby blues. She mentioned that she struggled to pick a name for her son. She continued, “I was on the phone with my mom all day hysterically crying, saying, ‘I can’t figure out his name.’ I felt like such a failure that I couldn’t name him. He deserved so much more than that. It just really triggered me.”

For the longest time, Aire was named Knight. Previously, he was also named Wolf Jaques for a short while. However, Jenner revealed his new name on her Instagram. She wrote, “We just really didn't feel like it was him. Just wanted to share because I keep seeing Wolf everywhere.”

Jenner and Scott broke up in 2023. She is currently dating Timothee Chalamet.

