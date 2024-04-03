Is Kylie Jenner Expecting First Child With Timothee Chalamet? Here's What We Know So Far

As per the report, Tosh added, "Spoiler alert, this is for the upcoming season of the show. This is the big season finale. This random grocery store person is telling me that they rented out the entire store, shut it down and then, they acted like they were grocery shopping,” further stating, “This was the scene that apparently happened: Kylie reveals that she’s pregnant again with Timothée’s kid. What a bombshell.” Meanwhile, a source close to the development has denied the rumours, and even Jenner and Chalamet are yet to react to it.