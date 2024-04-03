Is Kylie Jenner Expecting First Child With Timothee Chalamet? Here's What We Know So Far

Kylie Jenner and Timothée Chalamet, the reality TV star and business mogul and Hollywood heartthrob, have been in the spotlight lately, thanks to their blossoming romance. Be it their PDA at the US Open and Beyoncé's concert last year or their kiss at the Golden Globes 2024 event, the two have managed to let everyone keep talking about them.
Now as per online rumours, it is believed that Kylie Jenner is pregnant with Timothee Chalamet’s child. It all started when Daniel Tosh on his podcast, 'Tosh Show', hinted that the couple might be expecting their first child together. He also mentioned that they have filmed a pregnancy reveal video for the season finale of 'The Kardashians'.
His claim was made after his conversation with a grocery store employee in Malibu. "Here’s something crazy. I went to the grocery store in Malibu, and I was talking to an employee there. I try to avoid it but I was talking to this guy, and I said, ‘Why were you guys closed yesterday?’ He goes, ‘Well, I’m not supposed to discuss it, but Keeping Up With the Kardashians, the show, was filming their season finale here yesterday,’” Tosh was quoted as saying by US Weekly.
As per the report, Tosh added, "Spoiler alert, this is for the upcoming season of the show. This is the big season finale. This random grocery store person is telling me that they rented out the entire store, shut it down and then, they acted like they were grocery shopping,” further stating, “This was the scene that apparently happened: Kylie reveals that she’s pregnant again with Timothée’s kid. What a bombshell.” Meanwhile, a source close to the development has denied the rumours, and even Jenner and Chalamet are yet to react to it.
For those caught unaware, they were said to be dating in April 2023 but only made it public in September at Beyoncé’s Renaissance World Tour. Since then, they have been spotted at various events, including a New York Fashion Week dinner, the 2023 US Open men's final match, apart from the Kardashian-Jenner family's annual Christmas Eve party.