Where from are these stats coming? Tech wizard Jack Sweeney has been accessing publicly available data and trying to expose the lifestyles of the rich and famous. He is the same person whom Taylor Swift allegedly threatened to sue after he published live tracking details of a couple of her jets. Taylor Swift has reportedly claimed that it tantamount to stalking and harassing behaviour. Even Elon Musk has his own beef with him as he has been putting out information about Elon Musk’s private jet every now and then. Apparently, Elon Musk had even offered to pay him off to get off his back.