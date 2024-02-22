Kim Kardashian and Kylie Jenner are always in news. Whatever the two celebrities do always makes headlines. This time, it’s the report of them taking as many as 114 flights in their private jets in the past year which has left a massive carbon footprint. What’s even being questioned in that some of those flights were barely 15 minutes long, which could have easily been a road trip saving a lot more fuel.
For the unversed, Kim Kardashian and Kylie Jenner own two of the poshest private jets costing around $150M and $72.8M respectively. In the past year, they’ve taken several trips in them. While a lot of these trips were to foreign locations, there were quite a few which were in the Los Angeles County itself, which made the flight timings not more than 15-minutes.
Where from are these stats coming? Tech wizard Jack Sweeney has been accessing publicly available data and trying to expose the lifestyles of the rich and famous. He is the same person whom Taylor Swift allegedly threatened to sue after he published live tracking details of a couple of her jets. Taylor Swift has reportedly claimed that it tantamount to stalking and harassing behaviour. Even Elon Musk has his own beef with him as he has been putting out information about Elon Musk’s private jet every now and then. Apparently, Elon Musk had even offered to pay him off to get off his back.
Jack Sweeney now has claimed that Kim Kardashian’s Gulfstream G650 has apparently made 69 trips since January 2023. However, he claims that the real figure is more than 100 trips as the website hasn’t collected data of every single flight. He claims that in the roughly 146, 097 miles travelled by the private jet around 119,570 gallons of fuel was used up which meant around 1,308 metric tons of carbon emissions.
His site also claims that these were smaller journeys as well like some from LA’s Van Nuys Airport to Camarillo Airport and vice versa. For the unversed, the distance is just about 35 miles with a flight time of around 15 minutes. In that, 90 gallons of fuel gets used up which leaves around one ton of CO2 emissions.
As per a report on The U.S. Sun, they themselves counted about 24 flights between LAX, Camarillo Airport and Van Nuys.
On the other hand, Jack Sweeney claims that Kylie Jenner Bombardier Global 75000 has had at least a minimum of 45 trips. This would mean a usage of somewhere around 78,510 gallons of fuel. With over 76,548 miles clocked, the amount of CO2 pumping would be anywhere around 893 metric tons.
Just like Kim Kardashian, it’s being reported that Kylie Jenner’s favourite stops are also Van Nuys, Camarillo and LAX. Apparently, they feature 22 times in the total number of flights taken.
Many fans have sided with Jack Sweeney claiming that some of the journeys were so small that the celebs could have driven to that spot rather than taking their private jets.
Some fans even were quick to notice that Kim Kardashian went to the Paris Fashion Week and returned to LA just for one day to fly back again to the French capital. Fans claimed that it was apparently to come back to attend Jeff Bezos’ 60th birthday party at Beverly Hills.
Many celebs like Taylor Swift have time and again reverted to these allegations by saying that it’s not always them who’s using the private jets. Sometimes, when they don’t use it, they loan it out to other people as well.