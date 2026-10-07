Which Sports Disciplines Earned LA28 Olympic Quotas From Asian Games? Check List Of Qualifiers For India

The Aichi-Nagoya Asian Games officially ended on October 4
India finished fourth in the Aichi-Nagoya Asian Games medal tally with 85 medals, including 21 gold, 27 silver and 37 bronze
India earned a total four Olympic quotas from the Asian Games
The Aichi-Nagoya Asian Games officially ended with the closing ceremony on October 4, bringing the curtain down on an amazing celebration of multi-discipline sporting action.
India finished fourth in the medal tally with 85 medals, including 21 gold, 27 silver, and 37 bronze. While every medal mattered to India, a select few mattered more, as they brought with them a direct ticket to the 2028 Los Angeles Olympics.
A total of four Olympic quotas were secured by Indian athletes during the continental showpiece in Japan. Here is a look at the sports where India successfully punched their tickets to LA 2028:
1. Archery: Mixed Team Compound
Chikitha Taniparthi and Sahil Jadhav earned the first Olympic quota for India by winning gold in mixed team compound archery. They beat South Korea 158–157 in the final, and the result was settled by a shoot-off. The pair were the top seeds.
In the semi-final, they edged Thailand 156–155. Compound archery is making its debut in the Olympics, making the achievement more significant.
2. Women's Hockey Team
India's women's hockey team defeated China 1–0 in the final to book an Olympic berth. The win also ended the 44-year wait for a gold medal at the Asian Games, making the achievement more special.
The match's defining moment arrived through a brilliant strike by forward Lalremsiami, which broke the deadlock and put India ahead. Throughout the remainder of the encounter, the backline successfully weathered intense waves of Chinese pressure, repelling numerous attacks with stellar composure.
3. Archery: Women's Individual Recurve
Seventeen-year-old Kumkum Mohod became the first Indian to win individual recurve gold at the Asian Games. She beat South Korea's Oh Yejin 6–5 in a final that went to a shoot-off.
Mohod also booked the Olympic berth. This was the 17th gold medal for India at the Asian Games 2026.
4. Men's Hockey Team
The Indian men's hockey team created history by winning back-to-back gold medals at the Asian Games as they defeated Malaysia 5–1 in the final. With the victory, India's men's hockey team qualified for the LA28 Olympics.
The eight-time Olympic champions have won bronze medals in the last two editions of the Olympics. Now they will look forward to changing the colour of the medal as they build their team around it.