TMC and BJP Workers Clash in West Bengal’s Bhatpara, Heavy Security Deployed

Violence broke out between TMC and BJP workers in Bhatpara, West Bengal, over political posters and flags, escalating into stone-pelting, alleged bomb attacks and gunfire, prompting heavy security deployment ahead of the Prime Minister’s visit.

O
Outlook News Desk
Updated on:
Published at:
Bengal
Three BJP Workers, One TMC Activist Killed In Clashes In West Bengal
info_icon
Summary

Summary of this article

  • Clashes reportedly began over campaign materials and quickly escalated near a local police station.

  • BJP MLA Pawan Singh’s residence was allegedly targeted with crude bombs, leaving three people injured.

  • Both parties have blamed each other for the violence, while police have registered cases and increased security.

Workers from the Trinamool Congress (TMC) and Bharatiya Janata Party (BJP) clashed in Bhatpara, West Bengal, prompting a major security deployment ahead of the Prime Minister’s visit on Monday.

According to reports, the violence began over political posters and flags put up before the visit. What started as a verbal dispute quickly escalated into stone-throwing, alleged crude bomb attacks and reports of gunfire.

BJP workers claimed TMC supporters damaged their campaign material, leading to a confrontation between rival groups near a police station. Police reportedly struggled to bring the situation under control.

In a serious escalation, crude bombs were allegedly thrown at the home of BJP MLA Pawan Singh, who is contesting the 2026 West Bengal Assembly election from the Bhatpara constituency in North 24 Parganas.

The blast caused panic in the area and damaged property. At least three people were injured and taken to hospital for treatment.

BJP alleges targeted attack

BJP candidate Pawan Kumar Singh said tensions began a day earlier during a street-corner meeting, accusing TMC workers and a local councillor of disrupting party activities.

Related Content
Queues outside polling booths were seen through the day, reflecting strong participation in a key phase of the contest between the ruling Trinamool Congress (TMC) and the BJP. - PTI; Representative image
West Bengal Polls Phase 1 Sees Nearly 90% Turnout Amid Violence
Addressing a rally at Balagarh in the Hooghly district during the first phase of polling, Shah expressed confidence that the BJP is prepared to form a government with a full majority. - File photo; Representative image
Amit Shah In Balagarh: BJP To Stop Infiltration And End TMC 'Syndicate Raj'
Three BJP Workers, One TMC Activist Killed In Clashes In West Bengal - null
Assembly Elections 2026: Testing TMC’s Grip In BJP's Bastion Northern Bengal
Speaking at a TMC rally in North 24 Parganas, Banerjee said she was surprised by the use of CRPF armoured vehicles for maintaining law and order. - Representative Image
Mamata Banerjee Questions Heavy Central Force Deployment In Bengal Polls
Related Content

He claimed further trouble broke out when BJP workers were putting up posters of Prime Minister Narendra Modi to welcome him. Singh alleged that stones were thrown first, followed by bombs and then gunfire. He also claimed a CISF personnel was shot in the left leg.

TMC rejects BJP version

TMC candidate Amit Gupta rejected the BJP’s claims and said the violence began when party workers were putting up banners in Achala Bagan.

He alleged BJP-linked men assaulted a TMC worker, tore party flags and vandalised a local TMC office. Gupta also claimed BJP candidate Arjun Singh, accompanied by security personnel, attacked TMC workers inside the police station premises.

Security tightened ahead of PM rally

With the Prime Minister’s rally approaching, authorities have increased security in Jagaddal and nearby Bhatpara. Additional paramilitary forces have been deployed to prevent further unrest.

Police have registered cases over the clashes and the bombing. Tensions remain high, with both parties accusing each other of political vendetta.

North 24 Parganas has seen intense campaigning, with senior BJP leaders including Prime Minister Modi and Union Home Minister Amit Shah canvassing in the district.

The first phase of polling on April 23 recorded a turnout of 92.35 per cent. The second phase is due on April 29, with counting scheduled for May 4.

SUBSCRIBE
Tags

Click/Scan to Subscribe

qr-code

MOST POPULAR

WATCH
MORE FROM THE AUTHOR
PHOTOS
×

Today Sports News

Cricket News

  1. IPL Dispatch: Obstructing Field Dismissal Sparks Controversy; Rathour Shares Update On Sooryavanshi's Injury

  2. LSG Vs KKR, IPL 2026: Rinku Singh And Sunil Narine Steal The Show As Kolkata Knight Riders Win Super Over Thriller

  3. Raghuvanshi And His Intent: IPL 2026 Witnesses First 'Obstructing The Field' Dismissal - Watch And You Be The Judge

  4. PSL 2026: Fans To Be Allowed To Attend The Pakistan Super League Final on May 3

  5. CSK Vs GT, IPL 2026: Sai Sudharsan Stars As Titans Hand Eight-Wicket Drubbing To Super Kings

Football News

  1. Bayern Munich 4-0 Tottenham Highlights, Club Friendlies: Kane, Coman Shine In Die Roten’s Pre-Season Rout Of Spurs

  2. Panathinaikos 0-0 Shakhtar Donetsk Highlights, UEFA Europa League Qualifiers: Goalless First Leg In Athens

  3. Ballon D’Or 2025: Complete List Of Awards And Nominees

  4. Durand Cup 2025: NEROCA FC And Indian Navy Share Spoils In Goalless Draw

  5. Premier League Transfers: Burnley Sign Leslie Ugochukwu From Chelsea For £23m

Tennis News

  1. Carlos Alcaraz Injury: Defending Champion Ruled Out Of French Open 2026 With Wrist Setback

  2. Arthur Fils Vs Andrey Rublev, Barcelona Open: Frenchman Claims 4th Career ATP Title, Takes Celebratory Pool Plunge

  3. Novak Djokovic: Serbian's Injury Forces Another Pull Out, This Time From Madrid Open

  4. Routliffe Siblings: From Grand Slam Winner To Paralympic Medallist - How Kiwi-Canadian Sisters Spur Each Other On

  5. Monte Carlo Masters 2026 Final: Sinner Beats Alcaraz In Straight Sets, Reclaims No. 1 Ranking

Badminton

  1. Lakshya Sen Vs Shi Yu Qi Highlights, All England Open 2026: Indian Shuttler Floors World No. 1 In Three-Game Thriller

  2. All England Open 2026: PV Sindhu Returns To India Safely After Being Stranded In Dubai Due to US-Israel-Iran Conflict

  3. IND Vs DEN Highlights, Thomas & Uber Cup 2026: PV Sindhu’s Win Goes In Vain As India Women Go Down 2–3 To Denmark

  4. IND Vs CAN Highlights, Thomas Cup 2026: India Men Bounce Back To Crush Canada 4-1 In Opener

  5. India Vs Denmark LIVE Streaming, Uber Cup 2026: When, Where To Watch Women's Round 1 Matches On TV & Online

Trending Stories

National News

  1. Day In Pics: April 26, 2026

  2. Andhra Pradesh: Naidu Orders Immediate Action Amid Fuel Shortage

  3. Raghu Rai: The Photographer Who Belonged to the Frame

  4. Panic Buying Shuts Over 400 Petrol Pumps In Andhra Pradesh

  5. Kejriwal, Tejashwi Join Trinamool’s Final Bengal Push

Entertainment News

  1. The Curious Case Of Jana Nayagan: Why Vijay’s Swansong Has Stirred Up A Political Storm

  2. The Ever-Persistent Spirit Of Indie Cinema : Mapping Production & Distribution Trends

  3. Retro Express | When Bollywood Knew How to Make An Entrance

  4. Susan Sarandon To Sally Rooney: The Price Artists Pay For Palestinian Solidarity

  5. Contraband Thrills Of The 2000s, Starring Emraan Hashmi

US News

  1. US Lawmakers Condemn Political Violence After Shooting Scare at Correspondents’ Dinner

  2. Can NYT And NPR Court Wins Against Trump Administration Help Freedom Of Press Globally?

  3. DOJ Releases More Epstein Files Containing Uncorroborated Assault Claim Against Trump

  4. US Military To Continue Large-Scale Combat Operations For Weeks Against Iran: Trump

  5. Ghislaine Maxwell: The Woman At The Centre Of The Epstein Files Saga

World News

  1. Israel Orders $200M In Aerial Munitions, Prepares For 'Intense Security Decade'

  2. Mali’s Defence Minister Killed In Coordinated Attacks

  3. RSS Not India’s Ku Klux Klan: Gen Secy Rejects ‘Hindu Supremacist’ Tag

  4. Islamabad, Rawalpindi Ease Security Restrictions After US-Iran Talks Stall

  5. Mexico Says Alleged CIA Agents 'Not Authorized' On Its Soil

Latest Stories

  1. Weekly Horoscope For April 26–May 2, 2026: Financial Gains And Turning Points For Gemini, Leo And Scorpio

  2. Sartre And Beauvoir: Living Separately, Loving Together

  3. What does Bengal’s Extraordinarily High Voter Turnout Tell?

  4. DC Vs PBKS Match Facts: All You Need To Know Indian Premier League Match 35

  5. Vikramjit Singh Sahney Signals Shift Toward BJP Amid Punjab Political Churn

  6. Nepal Vs UAE Highlights, CWC League 2 2026: Rhinos Register 37-Run Victory Against Emiratis

  7. Odisha Issues SOP To Protect Census Enumerators After Attack Incidents

  8. Why Sita Navami is Powerful for Relationship Healing & Planetary Balance