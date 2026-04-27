TMC and BJP Workers Clash in West Bengal’s Bhatpara, Heavy Security Deployed

Summary of this article
Clashes reportedly began over campaign materials and quickly escalated near a local police station.
BJP MLA Pawan Singh’s residence was allegedly targeted with crude bombs, leaving three people injured.
Both parties have blamed each other for the violence, while police have registered cases and increased security.
Workers from the Trinamool Congress (TMC) and Bharatiya Janata Party (BJP) clashed in Bhatpara, West Bengal, prompting a major security deployment ahead of the Prime Minister’s visit on Monday.
According to reports, the violence began over political posters and flags put up before the visit. What started as a verbal dispute quickly escalated into stone-throwing, alleged crude bomb attacks and reports of gunfire.
BJP workers claimed TMC supporters damaged their campaign material, leading to a confrontation between rival groups near a police station. Police reportedly struggled to bring the situation under control.
In a serious escalation, crude bombs were allegedly thrown at the home of BJP MLA Pawan Singh, who is contesting the 2026 West Bengal Assembly election from the Bhatpara constituency in North 24 Parganas.
The blast caused panic in the area and damaged property. At least three people were injured and taken to hospital for treatment.
BJP alleges targeted attack
BJP candidate Pawan Kumar Singh said tensions began a day earlier during a street-corner meeting, accusing TMC workers and a local councillor of disrupting party activities.
He claimed further trouble broke out when BJP workers were putting up posters of Prime Minister Narendra Modi to welcome him. Singh alleged that stones were thrown first, followed by bombs and then gunfire. He also claimed a CISF personnel was shot in the left leg.
TMC rejects BJP version
TMC candidate Amit Gupta rejected the BJP’s claims and said the violence began when party workers were putting up banners in Achala Bagan.
He alleged BJP-linked men assaulted a TMC worker, tore party flags and vandalised a local TMC office. Gupta also claimed BJP candidate Arjun Singh, accompanied by security personnel, attacked TMC workers inside the police station premises.
Security tightened ahead of PM rally
With the Prime Minister’s rally approaching, authorities have increased security in Jagaddal and nearby Bhatpara. Additional paramilitary forces have been deployed to prevent further unrest.
Police have registered cases over the clashes and the bombing. Tensions remain high, with both parties accusing each other of political vendetta.
North 24 Parganas has seen intense campaigning, with senior BJP leaders including Prime Minister Modi and Union Home Minister Amit Shah canvassing in the district.
The first phase of polling on April 23 recorded a turnout of 92.35 per cent. The second phase is due on April 29, with counting scheduled for May 4.