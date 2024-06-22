Cricket

AUS Vs AFG Prediction, ICC T20 World Cup 2024 Super 8: Who Will Win, Playing XIs, Weather, Pitch Report - All You Need To Know

Australia will take on Afghanistan in their second Super Eight fixture of the T20 World Cup at the Arnos Vale Ground in Kingstown, St Vincent on Sunday, June 23

AUS at the T20 World Cup Photo: AP/Ricardo Mazalan
Australia will take on Afghanistan in their second Super Eight fixture of the T20 World Cup at the Arnos Vale Ground in Kingstown, St Vincent on Sunday, June 23. (Full Coverage|More Cricket News)

Australia, after defeating Bangladesh in their previous game, will look to take all two points and make their case stronger for semi-final qualification. 

The other side, says a different story, with Afghanistan wanting two points desperately after their loss to India. The spin of Rashid Khan and Co will look to weave magic and cause an unlikely upset. 

Australia Vs Afghanistan: Head To Head Record

Australia and Afghanistan have met each other just once in T20 internationals, with Mitchell Marsh’s side winning the contest. 

Australia Vs Afghanistan Full Squads

Australia: Mitchell Marsh (c), Ashton Agar, Pat Cummins, Tim David, Nathan Ellis, Cameron Green, Josh Hazlewood, Travis Head, Josh Inglis, Glenn Maxwell, Mitchell Starc, Marcus Stoinis, Matthew Wade, David Warner, Adam Zampa. Travelling Reserves: Jake Fraser-McGurk, Matt Short

Afghanistan: Rashid Khan (c), Rahmanullah Gurbaz, Ibrahim Zadran, Azmatullah Omarzai, Najibullah Zadran, Mohammad Ishaq, Mohammad Nabi, Gulbadin Naib, Karim Janat, Nangyal Kharoti, Mujeeb Ur Rahman, Noor Ahmad, Naveen-ul-Haq, Fazalhaq Farooqi, Fareed Ahmad Malik. Reserves: Sediq Atal, Hazratullah Zazai, Saleem Safi

Australia Vs Afghanistan Probable XIs

Australia: David Warner, Travis Head, Mitchell Marsh ©,  Glenn Maxwell, Marcus Stoinis, Tim David, Matthew Wade (wk), Pat Cummins, Mitchell Starc, Adam Zampa, Josh Hazlewood

Afghanistan: Rahmanullah Gurbaz (wk), Hazratullah Zazai, Ibrahim Zadran, Gulbadin Naib, Azmatullah Omarzai, Najibullah Zadran, Rashid Khan, Noor Ahmed, Naveen-ul-Haq, Fazalhaq Farooqi

Australia Vs Afghanistan Weather Report

The temperature in Kingston for the Australia Vs Afghanistan clash will be around 27° C. The probability of thunderstorms stands at 25%, however, fans should get a full game of cricket.

Australia Vs Afghanistan Pitch Report

The Arnos Vale Ground in Kingston, St Vincent is likely to be a surface where batters can play their shots and trust the bounce. Anything over 160 could be a challenging total. 

Australia Vs Afghanistan Match Prediction

As per Google, India have 80% chance of winning the fixture.

