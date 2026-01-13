Bangladesh-ICC Dialogue: BCB Refuses To Budge Despite Governing Body's Reluctance To Shift Games

ICC "requested" the BCB to reconsider its demand of shifting Bangladesh's T20 World Cup matches out of India
Board refused to budge, reiterating its security concerns
Both parties will continue to "explore possible solutions"
The International Cricket Council (ICC) on Tuesday (January 13, 2026) "requested" the Bangladesh Cricket Board (BCB) to reconsider its demand of shifting the country's T20 World Cup matches out of India but the BCB has refused to budge, reiterating its security concerns.
The BCB stated that its position remains unchanged despite the ICC's reluctance to entertain its request and both parties will continue to "explore possible solutions".
The Bangladesh board has written to the ICC several times demanding that its World Cup games be shifted out of India due to security concerns but given that the schedule for the marquee T20 event beginning February 7 is finalised, the global governing body is unlikely to relent.
"While the ICC highlighted that the tournament itinerary has already been announced and requested the BCB to reconsider its stance, the Board's position remains unchanged. Both parties agreed that discussions will continue to explore possible solutions," the BCB said.
"The BCB remains committed to safeguarding the well-being of its players, officials and staff while engaging constructively with the ICC to address the matter," said the BCB after its officials attended the video conference with ICC," it added.
While the BCB considers it unsafe for its players to travel to India, ICC's risk assessment report does not flag any specific or direct threat to the team if it participates in the tournament.
In Tuesday's video conference with the ICC, the BCB was represented by its president Aminul Islam and CEO Nizam Uddin Chowdhury among other senior officials.
"During the discussions, the BCB reaffirmed its position regarding the decision not to travel to India, citing security concerns. The Board also reiterated its request for the ICC to consider relocating Bangladesh's matches outside India," the BCB added.
Bangladesh are scheduled to play three games in Kolkata and one in Mumbai during the league stage.
BCB asked for a relocation after the Indian cricket board (BCCI) instructed Kolkata Knight Riders to release seamer Mustafizur Rahman from its Indian Premier League 2026 squad amid violence against Hindus in Bangladesh.
Former captain Tamim Iqbal and current Test skipper Najmul Hossain Shanto have warned against a hard-line approach, with the former saying that decisions taken today would have repercussions 10 years down the line.
Shanto has voiced the psychological stress that the players are feeling at the prospect of missing a World Cup.
But sports ministry advisor Asif Nazrul has taken an unyielding position, repeatedly stating that Bangladesh will not budge from its demand for relocation of its games to co-host Sri Lanka.
Bangladesh's Group Stage Schedule
West Indies: February 7, Kolkata
Italy: February 9, Kolkata
England: February 14, Kolkata
Nepal: February 17, Mumbai
