ICC Ultimatum To Bangladesh: Decide On T20 World Cup Participation By Jan 21 Or Risk Removal, Says Council - Report

If the Bangladesh Cricket Board continues to be unyielding in its stance of not sending the national side to India, the replacement team in the ICC T20 World Cup 2026 would likely be Scotland, based on current rankings

O
Outlook Sports Desk
Curated by: bhuvan gupta
Updated on:
Updated on:
Bangladesh-ICC Dialogue Decide On T20 World Cup Participation By Jan 21 Or Risk Removal Report
Kolkata Knight Riders released left-arm seamer Mustafizur Rahman on the Board of Control for Cricket in India's directive. Photo: File/AP
info_icon
Summary
Summary of this article

  • Bangladesh asked to decide on participation in T20 World Cup by January 21

  • If they refuse to travel to India, they should be ready to be replaced, ICC official reportedly said

  • Bangladesh scheduled to play three leagues games in Kolkata and one in Mumbai

In the latest update to their ongoing dialogue, the International Cricket Council (ICC) has reportedly asked the Bangladesh Cricket Board (BCB) to decide on its participation in the T20 World Cup in India by January 21 or "risk being replaced by another team" in the tournament, which starts on February 7.

After all the back and forth between the global governing body and the cricket board, no solution seems to have been found as yet to the crisis that was triggered by the release of Bangladesh seamer Mustafizur Rahman from the 2026 Indian Premier League on the Board of Control for Cricket in India's instructions.

"The BCB officials have been told to decide on the participation by January 21. If they refuse to travel to India, then they should be ready to be replaced by another team as per rankings," a PTI report quoted an ICC source as saying.

Citing security concerns and national pride, the BCB has announced that its national team won't be travelling to India for its group-stage matches in Kolkata and Mumbai.

But with the event schedule already finalised, the ICC is reluctant to shift Bangladesh's games to co-host Sri Lanka, where the high-voltage India-Pakistan clash will be held as per the mutually agreed arrangement for ICC events till 2027.

Related Content
Related Content

If Bangladesh continue to be unyielding, the replacement team would likely be Scotland, based on current rankings. Bangladesh, currently placed in Group C along with the West Indies, Italy, England and Nepal, are scheduled to play three leagues games in Kolkata and one in Mumbai.

Bangladesh's Group Stage Schedule

West Indies: February 7, Kolkata

Italy: February 9, Kolkata

England: February 14, Kolkata

Nepal: February 17, Mumbai

The BCB has remained adamant on either a change of venue or a change of groups to facilitate its games in Sri Lanka.

In their previous meeting with ICC officials in Dhaka, the BCB had proposed that Bangladesh be swapped with Ireland in Group B alongside Sri Lanka, Australia, Oman and Zimbabwe.

Such a move would allow the team to be based completely in Sri Lanka for all its league engagements.

"...the possibility of moving Bangladesh to a different group as a means of facilitating the matter with minimum logistical adjustments was discussed," the BCB had stated after the meeting on Saturday.

While the board considers it unsafe for its players to travel to India, ICC's risk assessment report does not flag any specific or direct threat to the team if it participates in the tournament.

Bilateral relations between India and Bangladesh have deteriorated with the killings of Hindus in Bangladesh.

Former Bangladesh captain Tamim Iqbal and current Test skipper Najmul Hossain Shanto have warned against a hard-line approach on the controversial subject, with the former saying that decisions taken today would have repercussions 10 years down the line.

(With PTI inputs)

Get the Latest Cricket News, today's match Live Cricket Scores, Match Results, and upcoming cricket series & schedule at Outlook India. Follow our comprehensive coverage of the India vs New Zealand 2026 news, IND vs NZ ODI & T20I schedule, squad, and detailed batting & bowling statistics. You can also stay updated with Women’s Premier League (WPL) 2026 news, schedule, teams & squads, WPL points table 2026, top run-scorers and wicket-takers..

Published At:
SUBSCRIBE
Tags

Click/Scan to Subscribe

qr-code

Advertisement

MOST POPULAR

Advertisement

WATCH

Advertisement

MORE FROM THE AUTHOR

Advertisement

PHOTOS

Advertisement

×

Today Sports News

Cricket News

  1. Afghanistan Vs West Indies Live Score, 1st T20I: Sampson’s Debut Knock Ends At 30, WI 102/6

  2. ICC Ultimatum To Bangladesh: Decide On T20 World Cup Participation By Jan 21 Or Risk Removal, Says Council - Report

  3. India Vs New Zealand, ODI Series: Gautam Gambhir's Report Card As Head Coach After Defeat Against NZ On Home Turf

  4. Australia's Tour Of Pakistan T20I Series: 17-Man Squad Announced - Check Who's In, Who's Out

  5. India Vs New Zealand, 3rd ODI: Virat Kohli Hits Magical Hundred, But Fails To Steer Team To Victory

Football News

  1. Bayern Munich 4-0 Tottenham Highlights, Club Friendlies: Kane, Coman Shine In Die Roten’s Pre-Season Rout Of Spurs

  2. Panathinaikos 0-0 Shakhtar Donetsk Highlights, UEFA Europa League Qualifiers: Goalless First Leg In Athens

  3. Ballon D’Or 2025: Complete List Of Awards And Nominees

  4. Durand Cup 2025: NEROCA FC And Indian Navy Share Spoils In Goalless Draw

  5. Premier League Transfers: Burnley Sign Leslie Ugochukwu From Chelsea For £23m

Tennis News

  1. Australian Open 2026, Day 2 Highlights: Djokovic Bags 100th Melbourne Park Victory; Swiatek Into Next Round

  2. Novak Djokovic Vs Pedro Martinez, Australian Open: Serbian Dominates First-Round Match, Securing 100th Melbourne Triumph

  3. Novak Djokovic Vs Pedro Martinez Highlights, Australian Open 1st Round: Serb Clinches 100th AO Win

  4. Iga Swiatek Vs Yue Yuan, Australian Open: Polish Star's Career Grand Slam Bid Starts With Comfortable Win

  5. Iga Swiatek Vs Yue Yuan, AO 2026: Polish Star Seals Round Two Spot

Badminton News

  1. Pramod Bhagat, Sukant Kadam Dominate Egypt Para Badminton International With Two Gold Medals Each

  2. BWF India Open 2026 Finals Preview: Schedule, Live Streaming – All You Need To Know About Super 750 Title Round

  3. India Open Badminton 2026 Semi-Final Preview: Schedule, Live Streaming – All You Need To Know About BWF Super 750 SF

  4. BWF India Open 2026 Highlights Quarter-Final: Lakshya Sen Loss Ends Indian Challenge

  5. India Open Badminton 2026 Wrap: Lakshya Sen Enters Quarter-Finals As Indian Contingent Falters

Trending Stories

National News

  1. Iran Media Censorship: How State Control Shapes News, Internet, and Lives

  2. Bail A Right, But Scrutiny Needed In National Security Cases: Chandrachud on Umar Khalid

  3. In 9 Days, Elephants Killed 22 In Jharkhand’s Chaibasa. Why Is Human–Elephant Conflict Rising?

  4. Delhi NCR Weekly Weather Update: Fog Continues with Rain Alert January 19

  5. Mumbai to have Mahayuti Mayor, says Eknath Shinde

Entertainment News

  1. Vijay Sethupathi at 48: Five Performances That Reveal His Extraordinary Range

  2. Happy Patel: Khatarnak Jasoos Review | Vir Das Serves Up A Multi-Lingual, Full-Bodied Laughter Riot

  3. The Feminine Urge To Binge-Watch A Serial Killer

  4. The Chronology Of Water Review | A Visceral Study Of Self-Reclamation & The Architecture Of Trauma

  5. Song Sung Blue Review | Kate Hudson & Hugh Jackman Anchor A Bittersweet Tale Of A Musical Duo

US News

  1. Thousands Protest In Greenland Against US As Trump Threatens Takeover

  2. US Revokes Over 1 Lakh Visas In 2025 As Trump Intensifies Immigration Crackdown

  3. Outrage Over Renee Good’s Death: Minnesota Poet Responds To Chilling ICE Killings

  4. ICE’s Busiest Year Since 2004: Deadly Crackdown Beyond Minneapolis Shooting

  5. US Vice President JD Vance’s House Attacked, One Arrested

World News

  1. What Iranian Women Want From Regime Change

  2. Nepal Polls: Youth vs Old Guard as PM Faces Emerge

  3. India Invited to Join Trump’s ‘Board of Peace’ for Post-War Gaza Governance

  4. Chile Declares Emergency As Wildfires Kill At Least 15

  5. Iran Weighs Phased Internet Revival After Week-Long Blackout Amid Protests

Latest Stories

  1. Outlook Explainer: Why Are Trump, Xi Eyeing Greenland's Rare Earth Riches

  2. Varun Grover Backs AR Rahman Amid Backlash For ‘Communal’ Comment: He Was Forced To Issue An Apology

  3. Sutapa Sikdar Relives 2016 With Irrfan Khan's Memories: I Smiled A Lot As You Were There

  4. Border 2 Advance Bookings Show Strong Traction In India And Overseas

  5. Leh Ladakh Earthquake: 5.7 Magnitude Tremor Strikes Region Today

  6. Southern Spain Train Crash Kills at Least 39, Dozens Injured

  7. BMC: Fractured Mandate Fuels Mayor Race Drama Amid Mahayuti’s Slim Majority

  8. To Join, Or Not to Join: India’s Dilemma Over Trump’s Gaza Peace Board Invitation