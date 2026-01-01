Bangladesh Propose Group Swap With Ireland To Play T20 World Cup Matches In Sri Lanka

If ICC agrees to Bangladesh's proposal, then they'll be swapped to Group B and will play their matches in Colombo and Pallekele

Outlook Sports Desk
BCB propose Group swap to ICC
Bangladesh Cricket Board expressed reservations to play T20 World Cup after Mustafizur Rahman was released abruptly by KKR | Photo: AP/Altaf Qadri
Summary
Summary of this article

  • ICC delegation is on visit to Bangladesh to convince them to play in India

  • Bangladesh refused to playing in India citing security reasons after Mustafizur Rahman's abrupt release from IPL

  • Bangladesh are currently in Group C alonside West Indies, Italy, England, and Nepal

Bangladesh Cricket Board has asked the International Cricket Council to swap their national team with Ireland in Group C ahead of the upcoming T20 World Cup so that they can play their league matches in Sri Lanka instead of India.

According to current arrangements, Bangladesh are placed in Group C along with West Indies, Italy, England, and Nepal and are scheduled to play their matches in Kolkata and Mumbai.

Meanwhile, Ireland are in Group B alongside Sri Lanka, Australia, Oman and Zimbabwe with their matches to be held at Pallekele and Colombo.

A two-member ICC delegation consisting of Gaurav Saxena, General Manager, Events and Corporate Communications, and Andrew Ephgrave, General Manager, Integrity Unit, held a meeting with the Bangladesh Cricket Board to amicably convince them to follow the original schedule, as the Apex body sees India completely safe for Bangladesh's matches to take place there.

Ephgrave was present in Bangladesh for the meeting and Saxena joined the meeting virtually as he couldn't get visa in time for the meeting.

However, Bangladesh are convinced that they don't perceive India as safe for their cricketers and other stakeholders. They earlier raised their reservations on playing in India, after Mustafizur Rahman was abruptly released by an IPL franchise on BCCI's behest.

“The Bangladesh Cricket Board (BCB) today held a meeting with representatives of the International Cricket Council (ICC) to discuss matters relating to Bangladesh’s participation in the ICC Men’s T20 World Cup 2026,” said the BCB in a release after the meeting with ICC delegates.

“During the discussions, the BCB reiterated its formal request to the ICC to relocate Bangladesh’s matches to Sri Lanka. The Board also shared the Bangladesh Government’s views and concerns on safety and security of the team, Bangladeshi fans, media and other stakeholders,” the BCB added.

President Mohammad Aminul Islam, Vice Presidents Md Shakawath Hossain and Faruque Ahmed, Director and Chairman of Cricket Operations Committee Nazmul Abedeen and Chief Executive Officer Nizam Uddin Chowdhury were the presentees in the meeting representing BCB.

ICC's Stance On Bangladesh's Demand

However, it is being reported that ICC is not very convinced with BCB's request to swap Bangladesh with Ireland at this point in time, when the World Cup is just less than three weeks away.

There were indications that BCB will have further dialogues with ICC to reach a mutually agreeable solution to the ongoing impasse.

“The discussions were conducted in a constructive, cordial and professional manner, with all parties engaging openly on the relevant issues.

“Among other points, the possibility of moving Bangladesh to a different group as a means of facilitating the matter with minimum logistical adjustments was discussed. The BCB and the ICC have agreed to continue engaging in constructive dialogue on this matter,” said BCB in the release.

Get the Latest Cricket News, today's match Live Cricket Scores, Match Results, and upcoming cricket series & schedule at Outlook India. Follow our comprehensive coverage of the India vs New Zealand 2026 news, IND vs NZ ODI & T20I schedule, squad, and detailed batting & bowling statistics. You can also stay updated with Women's Premier League (WPL) 2026 news, schedule, teams & squads, WPL points table 2026, top run-scorers and wicket-takers..

