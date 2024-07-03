Aamir Khan's son Junaid Khan has been garnering praise for his role of Karsandas Mulji in the Netflix film 'Maharaj'. It marks his debut film. In an interview, Junaid revealed that he had auditioned for his father's film 'Laal Singh Chaddha'.
Junaid told ETimes “I had actually auditioned for Laal Singh Chaddha which Papa (Aamir Khan) has talked about publicly, but it didn't work out. Papa was very keen that I do the film''.
When asked what the role was he auditioned for, 'Maharaj' director Siddharth P Malhotra revealed that it was the role of the protagonist, Laal Singh Chaddha. He added, “It was this audition that Adi ( Aditya Chopra) and I saw, and what an audition that was… it was outstanding and if that clip can be released at some point in time, it would be great''.
Recently, in an interview with ANI, Junaid Khan opened up on how Karsandas Mulji's story inspired him. He said, "He was a real person who in 1862 was talking about those things which even today are happening. It happens in society today. And it happens in every society. And at that time he was fighting about it. When we didn't have that much knowledge. So I found the character and the story very inspirational. That there is a man who had so much understanding back then."
He also opened up on what drew him to the script. He revealed he has been auditioning since 2017 and liked the story when Siddharth P Malhotra approached him for the film. ''I loved the script when it was narrated to me and I had faith that Siddharth P Malhotra will make such sensitive film properly,'' he added.
Junaid's next is with actress Sai Pallavi and it marks their first collaboration. It is reportedly a love story. Earlier, pics of both from the sets of the film went viral on social media. We are eagerly waiting to witness what magic Junaid and Sai create on the screen.