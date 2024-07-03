Recently, in an interview with ANI, Junaid Khan opened up on how Karsandas Mulji's story inspired him. He said, "He was a real person who in 1862 was talking about those things which even today are happening. It happens in society today. And it happens in every society. And at that time he was fighting about it. When we didn't have that much knowledge. So I found the character and the story very inspirational. That there is a man who had so much understanding back then."