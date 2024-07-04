After much anticipation, Junaid Khan made his debut with ‘Maharaj.’ The movie was supposed to be released in early June, but the court ordered a stay on the release of the film after a plea alleged that it hurt the sentiments of a religious community. However, the Gujarat High Court lifted the plea, and the film was made available on Netflix. In a recent interview, the actor revealed why he does not have any accounts on any social media platform.
In a conversation with News18 Showsha, Junaid Khan talked about not having a social media presence in an era when celebrities are on top of their social media game to attract projects. The actor is also not clicked by the paparazzi often. It was only after the release of his film that he started getting clicked by the media. Talking about if this was a well-thought-out decision, the actor said, “Not really. People didn’t know what I looked like largely because I never took to social media even when it became a thing. There was no conscious decision there. It’s just how it happened and panned out.”
In the same conversation, he mentioned why he took so long to make his debut in Bollywood. He said that he had been working in plays since 2017 and he was receiving offers, but he left it to fate. Khan continued, “Before ‘Maharaj’ happened, I had been receiving scripts. I’ve been doing plays in Mumbai since 2017. At that time, I would also be offered film scripts and get calls for auditions and readings, on an on-and-off basis.”
Directed by Siddharth P Malhotra, ‘Maharaj’ is based on the true story of a journalist questioning the activities of a revered leader. The movie has been produced by Aditya Chopra and it stars Junaid Khan, Sharvari Wagh, Shalini Pandey, and Jaideep Ahlawat in lead roles.