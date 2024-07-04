In a conversation with News18 Showsha, Junaid Khan talked about not having a social media presence in an era when celebrities are on top of their social media game to attract projects. The actor is also not clicked by the paparazzi often. It was only after the release of his film that he started getting clicked by the media. Talking about if this was a well-thought-out decision, the actor said, “Not really. People didn’t know what I looked like largely because I never took to social media even when it became a thing. There was no conscious decision there. It’s just how it happened and panned out.”