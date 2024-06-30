Junaid mentioned that he had been performing in theatre since 2017. He revealed that director Siddharth Malhotra had asked him to come and test for ‘Maharaj’ and that is how he bagged the role. He said, “I have been doing theatre in Mumbai since 2017. Sid sir asked me to come and test for this film. I didn’t think of it as conventional or unconventional. I guess producers and directors didn’t see me in romantic dramas. You do the work you get but it was a lovely script. It is such a wide medium, I don’t think there is any protection in films.”