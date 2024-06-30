After an excruciating stay ordered by the court, Junaid Khan’s debut film – ‘Maharaj’ – was recently released on Netflix. The movie is based on the Maharaj Libel Case which exposed the exploitation within spiritual groups. In a recent interview, the debutante actor opened up about how his father, actor Aamir Khan, reacted when he saw his film and how he deals with the comparisons with him.
In a conversation with Hindustan Times, Junaid Khan revealed how Aamir Khan reacted when he saw ‘Maharaj.’ Junaid revealed that his father liked his debut film. However, he also revealed that Aamir enjoys watching films in general, except for the ones in which he has acted. Junaid said, “I think he liked the film. But that is also…he likes everything. As an audience and when he watches something he wants to enjoy it, so he ends up liking it. Barring his own films where he’s not an audience.”
In the same conversation, he talked about living up to the ‘perfectionist’ tag that Aamir is known for. Junaid mentioned that he is not worried about living up to his father’s legacy, rather he wants to carve out his path. He continued, “I don’t think so. Everybody has to do their own thing. Life pans out differently for everybody. I’m on this journey, enjoying myself.”
Junaid mentioned that he had been performing in theatre since 2017. He revealed that director Siddharth Malhotra had asked him to come and test for ‘Maharaj’ and that is how he bagged the role. He said, “I have been doing theatre in Mumbai since 2017. Sid sir asked me to come and test for this film. I didn’t think of it as conventional or unconventional. I guess producers and directors didn’t see me in romantic dramas. You do the work you get but it was a lovely script. It is such a wide medium, I don’t think there is any protection in films.”
Starring Jaideep Ahlawat, Sharvari Wagh, and Junaid Khan, ‘Maharaj’ is receiving rave reviews from the audience and the critics. The movie is available to stream on Netflix.