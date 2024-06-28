Junaid Khan On Discussing ‘Maharaj’ With Father Aamir Khan: It Is Not His Film And He Is Busy With His Work

Junaid, who studied at the Los Angeles-based American Academy of Dramatics and Arts for three years, interestingly mentioned how his father Aamir knew about his choice to become an actor for almost a decade. However, they did not majorly discussed their debut project. "Film ke baare mein itna discussion nahi hua Papa se'. It is not his film and he is busy with his work. Sid sir and Adi sir showed him the film. He liked it and had some suggestions. They took some of it and didn't take the others.He would normally give advice if you have specific questions for him. But beyond that, he does not get too much into our lives. He lets us be. If you have a specific question, then he is very helpful actually,” Junaid further added.