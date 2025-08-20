Achyut Potdar's death

As per reports, Potdar passed away at Jupiter Hospital in Thane. Confirming the news of his death, Dr. Ravindra Ghawat, Director of the Critical Care Department at Jupiter Hospital, told PTI, "He was admitted to the hospital in a critical state with breathing and heart issues around 4 p.m. He was kept in the ICU. He passed away at 10:30 p.m. due to heart-related issues. He had high blood pressure and weak cardiovascular health."