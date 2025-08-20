Aamir Khan Mourns 3 Idiots Co-Star Achyut Potdar's Death; Boman Irani, Jackie Shroff Remember The Veteran Actor

Veteran actor Achyut Potdar, best known for his role as a professor in Aamir Khan's 3 Idiots, passed away on August 18. Celebs including Aamir, Boman Irani, Hansal Mehta and others paid tributes to the actor.

O
Outlook Entertainment Desk
Curated by: Garima Das
Updated on:
Updated on:
Achyut Potdar death
Celebs pay tributes to veteran actor Achyut Potdar Photo: Instagram
info_icon
Summary
Summary of this article

  • Aamir Khan, Boman Irani and other celebs mourned Achyut Potdar's death

  • Achyut Potdar passed away on August 18

  • Aamir called him an "amazing actor, a wonderful human being, and a great colleague"

Veteran actor Achyut Potdar passed away on Monday, August 18, 2025, at the age of 90. Aamir Khan and Boman Irani who worked with Potdar on 3 Idiots mourned his demise.

Celebs pay tribute to Achyut Potdar

Aamir penned a heartfelt note on Instagram Story via his banner Aamir Khan Productions. He wrote, "I am very saddened to hear about Achyut ji passing away. He was an amazing actor, a wonderful human being, and a great colleague. We will miss you Achyut ji. My heartfelt condolences to him family."

Aanir Khans post for Achyut Potdar
Aanir Khan's post for Achyut Potdar Photo: Instagram
info_icon

Boman Irani also expressed his grief in a note on Instagram Story that read: "With deep respect, remembering Achyut Potdar Ji. A true gentleman and a memorable artist. My heartfelt condolences."

3 Idiots fame actor Achyut Potdar dies - X
Veteran Actor Achyut Potdar, Best Known For His Role In 3 Idiots, Passes Away At 90

BY Outlook Entertainment Desk

Boman Iranis post for Achyut Potdar
Boman Irani's post for Achyut Potdar Photo: Instagram
info_icon

Filmmaker Hansal Mehta also remembered the actor with a sincere note. "I was a fan of his character as Jaggu dada's father. The line ‘Ae Jaggu' from Angaar made me his permanent fan. Was a privilege to have directed him in my directorial debut Jayate. He played a professional medical witness. Amazing timing and a super caustic sense of humour. Go well Achyut," he wrote on X.

Jackie Shroff, who worked with Potdar in several films, shared an unseen photo with him and wrote, "This pic with Achyut ji will always by in my heart."

Jackie Shroffs post for Achyut Potdar
Jackie Shroff's post for Achyut Potdar Photo: Instagram
info_icon

"Great Actor. Terrific person. Was a regular with Saeed Mirza. Remember seeing him in Albert Pinto Ko Gussa kyon Aata hai. A world and its citizens slowly dissappearing," wrote director Sudhir Mishra.

Achyut Potdar's death

As per reports, Potdar passed away at Jupiter Hospital in Thane. Confirming the news of his death, Dr. Ravindra Ghawat, Director of the Critical Care Department at Jupiter Hospital, told PTI, "He was admitted to the hospital in a critical state with breathing and heart issues around 4 p.m. He was kept in the ICU. He passed away at 10:30 p.m. due to heart-related issues. He had high blood pressure and weak cardiovascular health."

Achyut, who entered the industry at the age of 44, worked in over 125 films, 95 serials, 26 plays and 45 ads.

Published At:
SUBSCRIBE
Tags

Click/Scan to Subscribe

qr-code

Advertisement

MOST POPULAR

Advertisement

WATCH

Advertisement

Advertisement

PHOTOS

Advertisement

×

Today Sports News

Cricket News

  1. IND Vs PAK, Asia Cup 2025: Should Indian Players Boycott Matches Against Pakistan? Sunil Gavaskar Weighs In

  2. Adam Zampa Reprimanded For Code Of Conduct Breach In First ODI Against South Africa

  3. Vinod Kambli’s Health Struggles: Brother Virendra Shares Emotional Update

  4. England To Tour Sri Lanka In January-February 2026 For ODIs And T20Is Ahead Of T20 World Cup

  5. Rohit Sharma, Virat Kohli Briefly Removed From ODI Rankings; ICC Corrects It

Football News

  1. Bayern Munich 4-0 Tottenham Highlights, Club Friendlies: Kane, Coman Shine In Die Roten’s Pre-Season Rout Of Spurs

  2. Panathinaikos 0-0 Shakhtar Donetsk Highlights, UEFA Europa League Qualifiers: Goalless First Leg In Athens

  3. Ballon D’Or 2025: Complete List Of Awards And Nominees

  4. Durand Cup 2025: NEROCA FC And Indian Navy Share Spoils In Goalless Draw

  5. Premier League Transfers: Burnley Sign Leslie Ugochukwu From Chelsea For £23m

Tennis News

  1. Stars Of The Open 2025 Guide: Live Streaming, Preview, Players - All You Need To Know

  2. Collins/Harrison Vs Errani/Vavassori Live Streaming, US Open 2025: When, Where To Watch Mixed Doubles Semi-final Match

  3. Swiatek/Ruud Vs Pegula/Draper Live Streaming, US Open 2025: When, Where To Watch Mixed Doubles Semi-final Match

  4. US Open 2025 Mixed Doubles: Draper-Pegula Sail Through; Rune-Anisimova Stunned In Round Of 16

  5. US Open 2025: Carlos Alcaraz-Emma Raducanu Lose In Mixed Doubles Round Of 16

Badminton News

  1. Badminton World Championships: Indian Shuttlers Handed Challenging Draws In Paris

  2. BWF World Junior Team C'ships: India Handed Easy Draw; To Face Nepal, Hong Kong, Ghana In Group H

  3. BWF Macau Open 2025: Lakshya Sen, Tharun Mannepalli Bow Out In Semi-Finals

  4. Lakshya Sen Vs Alwi Farhan Highlights, BWF Macau Open 2025 Semi-final: Indian Shuttler Bows Out In Final Four

  5. Lakshya Sen Vs Alwi Farhan Live Streaming, Macau Open Semi-Final: When, Where To Watch Badminton Match

Trending Stories

National News

  1. Amid Heavy Rains In Mumbai, The Residents Of Jai Bhim Nagar Face Evictions

  2. Kaleshwaram Lift Irrigation Project: Legal, Political Storm Engulfs Telangana

  3. The Fable Of Free Trade

  4. Delhi Police Files Attempt-To-Murder Case After Attack On CM Rekha Gupta

  5. The Fractured Bromance Of Trump And Modi

Entertainment News

  1. Are We Really Free? | 11 Films To Watch This Independence Day

  2. 96 Years Of Kishore Kumar & His Evergreen Freedom In Comic Despair

  3. A Decade Of Masaan: Transgressive Love Amidst The Crumbling Facade Of Culture

  4. Watch | Can Met Gala Truly Celebrate Black Style Without Reckoning With Fashion's Past?

  5. Met Gala Through The Years: A Visual History Of Fashion’s Biggest Night

US News

  1. Zelenskyy, European Leaders Cautiously Optimistic After Call With Trump Ahead Of Alaska Summit

  2. Zelenskyy Says US Summit In Alaska A ‘Personal Victory’ For Putin

  3. South Korean President Lee Jae Myung To Hold First Summit With Donald Trump In Washington

  4. US, China Extend Tariff Truce By Another 90 Days

  5. Trump Suggests Ukraine, Russia May Need to Cede Land in Peace Deal

World News

  1. Embassy of the State of Palestine's Statement on Anas Al-Shareef's Killing

  2. India, China To Begin Delimitation Exercise For Final Border Demarcation

  3. Trump, Zelensky Say ‘Good Chance’ Of Ending Russia-Ukraine War After White House Talks

  4. US Pressure On India For Buying Russian Crude Oil 'Unjustified': Russian Diplomat

  5. The Tariff Weapon: Farmers, Artisans, Small Businesses Hit Hard

Latest Stories

  1. No Entry 2: Boney Kapoor Regrets Not Being Able To Retain Salman Khan, Anil Kapoor, Fardeen Khan In The Sequel

  2. Twin Earthquakes Rock Himachal Pradesh's Chamba District

  3. Garo Body Takes Statehood Demand To Delhi, Submits Memorandum For Garoland

  4. Makers Of Rajinikanth's Coolie Accepted ‘A’ Certificate After Refusing To Make More Cuts, CBFC Tells Madras High Court

  5. Three People Dead After Building Collapses In Delhi's Daryaganj

  6. Netanyahu Accuses Australian PM Of ‘Betraying’ Israel Amid Diplomatic Row

  7. Horoscope Today, August 20, 2025: What’s in Store for Cancer, Libra, Scorpio & More

  8. The Fable Of Free Trade