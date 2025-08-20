Aamir Khan, Boman Irani and other celebs mourned Achyut Potdar's death
Achyut Potdar passed away on August 18
Aamir called him an "amazing actor, a wonderful human being, and a great colleague"
Veteran actor Achyut Potdar passed away on Monday, August 18, 2025, at the age of 90. Aamir Khan and Boman Irani who worked with Potdar on 3 Idiots mourned his demise.
Celebs pay tribute to Achyut Potdar
Aamir penned a heartfelt note on Instagram Story via his banner Aamir Khan Productions. He wrote, "I am very saddened to hear about Achyut ji passing away. He was an amazing actor, a wonderful human being, and a great colleague. We will miss you Achyut ji. My heartfelt condolences to him family."
Boman Irani also expressed his grief in a note on Instagram Story that read: "With deep respect, remembering Achyut Potdar Ji. A true gentleman and a memorable artist. My heartfelt condolences."
Filmmaker Hansal Mehta also remembered the actor with a sincere note. "I was a fan of his character as Jaggu dada's father. The line ‘Ae Jaggu' from Angaar made me his permanent fan. Was a privilege to have directed him in my directorial debut Jayate. He played a professional medical witness. Amazing timing and a super caustic sense of humour. Go well Achyut," he wrote on X.
Jackie Shroff, who worked with Potdar in several films, shared an unseen photo with him and wrote, "This pic with Achyut ji will always by in my heart."
"Great Actor. Terrific person. Was a regular with Saeed Mirza. Remember seeing him in Albert Pinto Ko Gussa kyon Aata hai. A world and its citizens slowly dissappearing," wrote director Sudhir Mishra.
Achyut Potdar's death
As per reports, Potdar passed away at Jupiter Hospital in Thane. Confirming the news of his death, Dr. Ravindra Ghawat, Director of the Critical Care Department at Jupiter Hospital, told PTI, "He was admitted to the hospital in a critical state with breathing and heart issues around 4 p.m. He was kept in the ICU. He passed away at 10:30 p.m. due to heart-related issues. He had high blood pressure and weak cardiovascular health."
Achyut, who entered the industry at the age of 44, worked in over 125 films, 95 serials, 26 plays and 45 ads.