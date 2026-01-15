Happy Patel Box Office Prediction Day 1: Vir Das' Film Expected To Have A Modest Opening

Headlined by Vir Das, Happy Patel is set to arrive in theatres on January 16.
The quirky comedy, directed by Das, also stars Imran Khan, Mona Singh, Aamir Khan and Mithila Palkar.
The film is expected to have a modest start.
Aamir Khan, known for consistently delivering and backing acclaimed cinema, is bringing a fresh spy comedy to the big screen with Happy Patel: Khatarnak Jasoos, which will arrive in cinemas on Friday (January 16). The film marks actor-comedian Vir Das' directorial debut. Kavi Shastri has served as the co-director of the madcap satire. Das plays the lead role with a special cameo appearance by Aamir. Imran Khan is making his comeback to acting after a decade, and his eccentric look has already piqued the audience's interest.
Like 2011's Delhi Belly, Happy Patel is an urban-centric film, made for a niche audience, so the buzz has been average. However, Girish Wankhede, movie trade and PR expert, feels that it will gain popularity through positive word of mouth. He is also sure that Happy Patel will recover the budget with its box office collections.
What's the buzz around Happy Patel?
Wankhede calls it a "niche" film with great content. He says masses are attracted to a film when it's star-driven, and Happy Patel is not promoted as a star-driven film. "The overall projection of the film is very urban. It won't attract the masses. The buzz is average as this is not a big release," he says
The expert further says that it will be well-received by critics and niche audiences and will earn more name than money.
"When people like Aamir Khan and Aparna Purohit come together, they will definitely do something which is out-of-the-box, experimental, urban and off-beat," Wankhede adds.
Is it a good decision to release Happy Patel in theatres?
Several big-budget films have bombed at the box office recently. Given the current scenario, was it a good decision by the makers to release Happy Patel in theatres and not on OTT? To which Wankhede opines, "It's a very good move. Dhurandhar's theatrical run is ending soon, and I feel this is the right week to release Happy Patel. It is more of a new generation film with black humour and satire, and is city-centric. So, it will work and will continue to have great discussions and interactions further."
Happy Patel box office prediction
Even with the presence of Aamir and Imran, Happy Patel is "underplaying" according to Wankhede, which he says is a "good strategy" because tomorrow, when it opens, it might surprise the audience and might work in favour of the film.
He has predicted a modest opening of Rs 4-5 crore, and a Rs 15-20 crore opening weekend.
Written by Das and Amog Ranadive, Happy Patel was granted an 'A' certificate by the Central Board of Film Certification (CBFC). It also stars Mona Singh, Sharib Hashmi, Srushti Tawade, and Mithila Palkar in significant roles.