Happy Patel Box Office Prediction Day 1: Vir Das' Film Expected To Have A Modest Opening

Is it a good decision to release Happy Patel in theatres?

Several big-budget films have bombed at the box office recently. Given the current scenario, was it a good decision by the makers to release Happy Patel in theatres and not on OTT? To which Wankhede opines, "It's a very good move. Dhurandhar's theatrical run is ending soon, and I feel this is the right week to release Happy Patel. It is more of a new generation film with black humour and satire, and is city-centric. So, it will work and will continue to have great discussions and interactions further."