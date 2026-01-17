Happy Patel Khatarnak Jasoos Box Office Collection Day 1: Vir Das' Spy Comedy Off To Slow Start Despite Positive Reviews

Happy Patel Khatarnak Jasoos box office collection: Vir Das' latest release as a debut director hit the screens on January 16. The film featured Das playing the titular character, alongside Mona Singh, Mithila Palkar, Sharib Hashmi and Srushti Tawade, with special cameo appearances by Aamir Khan and Imran Khan. The madcap comedy, which specially targets the urban-centric audience, opened to positive reviews from critics and audiences alike. The writing, unconventional storytelling, the humour, the background score, and other factors have been praised. But despite strong reviews, Happy Patel had a slow start at the box office. However, the favourable word of mouth might give a boost to its collections in the upcoming days.