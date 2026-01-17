Happy Patel Khatarnak Jasoos Box Office Collection Day 1: Vir Das' Spy Comedy Off To Slow Start Despite Positive Reviews

Headlined by Vir Das, Happy Patel arrived in theatres on January 16.
The quirky comedy, directed by Das, also stars Imran Khan, Mona Singh, Aamir Khan and Mithila Palkar.
The film earned less than Rs 2 crore on Day 1.
Happy Patel Khatarnak Jasoos box office collection: Vir Das' latest release as a debut director hit the screens on January 16. The film featured Das playing the titular character, alongside Mona Singh, Mithila Palkar, Sharib Hashmi and Srushti Tawade, with special cameo appearances by Aamir Khan and Imran Khan. The madcap comedy, which specially targets the urban-centric audience, opened to positive reviews from critics and audiences alike. The writing, unconventional storytelling, the humour, the background score, and other factors have been praised. But despite strong reviews, Happy Patel had a slow start at the box office. However, the favourable word of mouth might give a boost to its collections in the upcoming days.
Happy Patel Khatarnak Jasoos box office collection Day 1
According to Sacnilk, Happy Patel earned an estimated Rs 1.25 crore on Day 1. It had an overall 9.57% Hindi occupancy on Friday. Morning shows recorded 6.44% occupancy rate, and saw a slight increase during the afternoon shows with 8.62% footfall and remained consistent during the evening shows. Night shows recorded the highest occupancy rate of 14.97%.
Produced by Aamir Khan Productions, Happy Patel reportedly got 1,689 shows across India. It is the lowest opener in Vir Das’ career so far. His Badmaash Company earned Rs 3.38 crore on Day 1, Delhi Belly collected Rs 6.98 crore, and Go Goa Gone had an opening of Rs 3.65 crore.
An excerpt of Outlook India's review of Happy Patel reads: "Happy Patel manages to thread together a poignant commentary on multilingual culture, reality TV and more. It succeeds by doing so through some of the most brainrot-inflected comedy. In the process, it captures Gen Z morality and a self-aware, deadpan humour that is also cinephilic and capable of recognising the few good impulses within itself."