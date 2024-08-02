'Deadpool And Wolverine' Box Office Collection Day 7: Ryan Reynolds-Hugh Jackman's Film Eyes For Rs 100 Crore Mark In India

Marvel Studios' superhero film 'Deadpool And Wolverine' which hit the screens in India on July 26, completed one week of its release on August 1. On Day 7, the Ryan Reynolds and Hugh Jackman starrer witnessed further drop in its collections, yet it is maintaining a strong hold at the box office. On the seventh day of its release in India, on Thursday, 'Deadpool And Wolverine' earned Rs 5.25 crore net in the domestic market, as reported by industry tracker Sacnilk. The total box office collection of 'Deadpool And Wolverine' stands at almost Rs 90 crore. It made a collection of Rs 89.9 crore in seven days.
Today, the superhero flick will easily cross the Rs 90 crore mark but it seems to be difficult for the film to enter the coveted Rs 100 crore club by the end of this weekend. Janhvi Kapoor's 'Ulajh' and Tabu-Ajay Devgn starred 'Auron Mein Kahan Dum Tha' released today. So, in that case, let's if 'Deadpool And Wolverine' will be able to maintain its strong hold or not at the ticket windows.
The same portal also stated that 'Deadpool & Wolverine had an overall 12.74% English occupancy on Thursday. Night shows has the highest attendance of 19.92%, followed by evening shows with 12.17% occupancy, afternoon shows with 11.00% and morning shows with 7.87% occupancy.
It is to note that, the film is already among the highest-grossing R-rated films ever, and is all set to cross the lifetime earnings of its predecessors, 'Deadpool' and 'Deadpool 2'.
Globally, 'Deadpool & Wolverine' is all set to inching closer to $600M mark as per reports. As per predictions, it will become the second film of this year to cross the $1B mark, following 'Inside Out 2'.