'Deadpool And Wolverine' Box Office Collection Day 7: Ryan Reynolds-Hugh Jackman's Film Eyes For Rs 100 Crore Mark In India

Marvel Studios' superhero film 'Deadpool And Wolverine' which hit the screens in India on July 26, completed one week of its release on August 1. On Day 7, the Ryan Reynolds and Hugh Jackman starrer witnessed further drop in its collections, yet it is maintaining a strong hold at the box office. On the seventh day of its release in India, on Thursday, 'Deadpool And Wolverine' earned Rs 5.25 crore net in the domestic market, as reported by industry tracker Sacnilk. The total box office collection of 'Deadpool And Wolverine' stands at almost Rs 90 crore. It made a collection of Rs 89.9 crore in seven days.