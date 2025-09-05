The Conjuring: Last Rites Review | A Final Bow To The Warrens That Never Truly Arrives

Outlook Rating:
2 / 5

Last Rites arrives as a muddled cocktail of homage, lightly seasoned with humour and scattered scares that scarcely hold their ground.

Sakshi Salil Chavan
Sakshi Salil Chavan
Updated on:
Updated on:
The Conjuring Last Rites Still
The Conjuring Last Rites Still Photo: IMDB
info_icon
Summary
Summary of this article

  • Conjuring: Last Rites (2025) is the final installment of the franchise.

  • Ed and Lorraine Warren confront the terrifying Smurl family haunting in Pennsylvania.

  • The film settles is a missed opportunity, leaving the Warrens’ story incomplete.

All good things must end, and some linger far too long. The Conjuring remains the most recognized horror franchise, yet its storytelling has steadily weakened with each addition. When James Wan’s The Conjuring (2013) arrived, it was an instant fixation—the haunted farmhouse, the sinister tree by the lake, spirits emerging from shadows, all anchored by impeccable pacing and atmosphere. That film still stands tallest, not just for its scares, but for its sharp character arcs and the intimacy it revealed between Ed (Patrick Wilson) and Lorraine Warren (Vera Farmiga). Over time, however, the Warrens’ cases have been stretched past their natural limit. What survives is a single thread that runs steady through the chaos: love. Stripped of its paranormal theatrics, the saga often reads as romance—a portrait of two people who, even as forces beyond reason fracture their lives, remain unshaken in devotion and each other’s greatest refuge. Yet, the films also offered a curated portrait of the real Ed and Lorraine, whose own marriage was far from flawless and knee-deep in scandals. However, in the final chapter of the franchise, even their on-screen selves are denied the farewell they deserved.

The Conjuring Last Rites Poster
The Conjuring Last Rites Poster Photo: IMDB
info_icon

In Conjuring: Last Rites (2025), the narrative rewinds to Judy’s (Mia Tomlinson) birth in 1964, where the Warrens relive the nightmare of prying a demonic grip off their child. The culprit is a towering, wooden mirror embellished with cherubs. The film intentionally folds back on itself, revisiting motifs from the first Conjuring (2013), as if tying a bow on the saga. Decades later, Judy has grown into a young woman who carries her mother’s intuitive gifts, glimpsed earlier in Conjuring 2 (2016) and Annabelle Comes Home (2019). The setup pivots on Judy introducing her boyfriend Tony (Ben Hardy) to her parents during Ed’s birthday, playing out as a self-referential nod to the franchise’s past with familiar faces at their backyard barbeque. If a horror film can be enjoyed in the sensibilities of another genre, then the film is either brilliant or has failed to establish itself in the genre altogether. Here, it felt as though the film was going soft on its viewers before saying goodbye. Viewers chuckled at Ed’s restrained disapproval of Tony. Yet, it is here that this warmth emerges and expands between Tony and Ed delivering some of the film’s most affectionate exchanges.

Related Content
Related Content
The Conjuring: Last Rites Still
The Conjuring: Last Rites Still Photo: IMDB
info_icon

The Warrens’ last official case traces back to the Smurl family from Pennsylvania. Although, it is a running gag within the franchise that it is always the Warrens’ last case before it isn’t, here, the reluctant return takes shape through Judy, whose fully awakened psychic gift pulls her to the Smurl home. Jack Smurl (Elliot Cowan) and his wife Janet (Rebecca Calder) present their daughter Heather (Kila Lord Cassidy) with a mirror on her confirmation day, only for it to become the film’s central haunted artifact. As it goes in horror tradition, the mirror claims its ground in the middle of the night. Ed and Lorraine are no longer in their prime, with him battling a heart condition and her own strength visibly fading. Their semi-retired life places them in lecture halls, where students mockingly call them “ghostbusters,” feeding doubt about the very work that defined their existence. Yet, their compulsion to return to the afflicted and the haunted feels inevitable, both within the film and in their real lives, as if the Warrens cannot help but extend their story a little further. The film itself mirrors this impulse—a final and fragile attempt to enshrine them—reaching for an epitaph that tries to hold their legacy together. Director Michael Chaves is hellbent on connecting the dots, so much so that the storytelling suffers. The few well-placed frights are buried under an overbearing score that amplifies noise rather than terror, rendering the horror itself curiously hollow.

The Conjuring: Last Rites Still
The Conjuring: Last Rites Still Photo: IMDB
info_icon

The Conjuring films have always been framed with the “faith over illusion” ideology: the god-loving Christians versus the demonic spirits. While one could always guess who “wins” in the end, Last Rites refuses to acknowledge the finality of the franchise. As the Warrens and the Smurl family cross paths so late in the film, any chance of forging an emotional connection feels lost. Their presence comes across as an obligation to their daughter rather than a genuine commitment to the family’s suffering. The intent is there, but the early focus on the Smurls jolts into a sudden and complete shift toward the Warrens in the second half, leaving the family at the very centre of the haunting strangely sidelined. Though the film tries to circle back to the Warrens, the fractured timing and uneven narrative pull strip it of impact. The most unforgettable scare is still the scene where Lorraine is giving birth to Judy—because, let’s be honest, nothing beats childbirth for sheer horror. What’s truly disheartening is that the franchise chose formulaic mediocrity over its strongest angle: exploring Ed and Lorraine’s marriage, their last years together, and the traces of the supernatural that followed them even after finally leaving everything behind. Instead, the film closes precisely at the moment where the story should have truly begun. It feels more like a rushed conclusion aimed at a happy ending and a refusal to engage with what made the Warrens fascinating in the first place. 

The Conjuring: Last Rites Still
The Conjuring: Last Rites Still Photo: IMDB
info_icon

While the film finally secures Tony’s place within the Warren family—after a crash course through their chaotic lives (even an exorcism), the callback to their very first demon feels oddly underwhelming. The idea of the original entity circling back to close the saga is intriguing, yet the tension never carries enough weight for audiences long accustomed to haunted houses, troubled families, and the Warrens inevitably stepping in to restore order. The franchise’s attempt to return to its origins ends up exposing its refusal to move beyond the very formula that made it great. And with returning director Chaves (The Conjuring: The Devil Made Me Do It, 2021; The Nun II, 2023) unable to inject freshness or vitality, the send-off lands more tired than triumphant. 

The Conjuring: Last Rites Still
The Conjuring: Last Rites Still Photo: IMDB
info_icon

Even more disappointing was the farewell to the franchise’s heart, Patrick Wilson and Vera Farmiga. The closing ten minutes unfold with wistful tenderness, tracing their shared journey through archival glimpses and spoken legacy as Lorraine envisions a future of quiet devotion, still aiding others within their reach. It is soft, moving, and built to linger. Yet the ache remains in what is absent. The Philharmonic Orchestra version of “Can’t Help Falling In Love”—their song—was never used within the film, when it could have been the most fitting adieu to their love. Overall, Last Rites arrives as a muddled cocktail of homage, lightly seasoned with humour and scattered scares that scarcely hold their ground. What we are left with is a string of missed opportunities and a final bow that never truly arrives. 

A Still From Bring Her Back (2025) - YouTube
Bring Her Back Review | A Brutal Horror Addressing The Aftermath Of Festering Grief

BY Sakshi Salil Chavan

Published At:
SUBSCRIBE
Tags

Click/Scan to Subscribe

qr-code

Advertisement

MOST POPULAR

Advertisement

WATCH

Advertisement

MORE FROM THE AUTHOR

Advertisement

PHOTOS

Advertisement

×

Today Sports News

Cricket News

  1. Tristan Stubbs Survives Near Hit-Wicket As South Africa Beat England At Lord’s In 2nd ODI - Watch Video

  2. Ross Taylor Comes Out Of Retirement To Play For Samoa In T20 World Cup Qualifiers

  3. Pakistan Vs UAE, T20I Tri-Series Match 5: Abrar Ahmed's Magical Spell Helps PAK Beat Hosts By 31 Runs

  4. Namibia Vs Scotland Highlights, ICC CWC League Two: SCO Beat NAM By 55 Runs In Low-Scoring Affair

  5. ED Questions Shikhar Dhawan In Illegal Betting App Investigation

Football News

  1. Bayern Munich 4-0 Tottenham Highlights, Club Friendlies: Kane, Coman Shine In Die Roten’s Pre-Season Rout Of Spurs

  2. Panathinaikos 0-0 Shakhtar Donetsk Highlights, UEFA Europa League Qualifiers: Goalless First Leg In Athens

  3. Ballon D’Or 2025: Complete List Of Awards And Nominees

  4. Durand Cup 2025: NEROCA FC And Indian Navy Share Spoils In Goalless Draw

  5. Premier League Transfers: Burnley Sign Leslie Ugochukwu From Chelsea For £23m

Tennis News

  1. US Open 2025: Aryna Sabalenka Beats Jessica Pegula To Book Final Spot

  2. US Open 2025: Carlos Alcaraz Eyes 'Revenge' Against Novak Djokovic In Semi-Final Clash

  3. US Open 2025: Anisimova To Clash Against Sabalenka In Women's Singles Final

  4. US Open 2025: Amanda Anisimova Overpowers Naomi Osaka In Flushing Meadows Thriller

  5. Osaka Vs Anisimova Highlights, US Open 2025 Semi-Final: American Through To The Final At Flushing Meadows

Badminton News

  1. New Delhi To Host 2026 Badminton World C'ships As India Continues To Shine On Global Stage

  2. Satwik-Chirag Vs Chen-Liu, BWF World Championships 2025: Indian Pair Settle For Bronze After Semi-Final Defeat

  3. Satwik-Chirag Vs Chia-Soh, BWF World Championships 2025 QF: Indian Pair Stun Nemesis, Assure Medal

  4. PV Sindhu Vs Wardani Highlights, BWF World Championships Quaterfinals: Indian Star Faces Heartbreak With 2-1 Loss

  5. BWF World Championships 2025 Quarter Finals: Indians In Action, Timing, Live Streaming - All You Need To Know

Trending Stories

National News

  1. Ground Report: In Gaya's Mahadalit Hamlets, Voters Fear Mass Deletion In Bihar SIR

  2. How Kerala Is Fighting Cancer One Village At A Time

  3. Gujarat To Decriminalise Minor Offences With Jan Vishwas Bill To Ease Business And Governance

  4. Day In Pics: September 04, 2025

  5. Bihar Bandh Today: NDA Calls Shutdown Over PM Modi Abuse Video, Tejashwi Yadav Slams BJP

Entertainment News

  1. Are We Really Free? | 11 Films To Watch This Independence Day

  2. 96 Years Of Kishore Kumar & His Evergreen Freedom In Comic Despair

  3. A Decade Of Masaan: Transgressive Love Amidst The Crumbling Facade Of Culture

  4. Watch | Can Met Gala Truly Celebrate Black Style Without Reckoning With Fashion's Past?

  5. Met Gala Through The Years: A Visual History Of Fashion’s Biggest Night

US News

  1. Trump Asks SC To Quickly Take Up Tariffs Case

  2. US Bars Palestinian Leader Mahmoud Abbas From UN Assembly

  3. US Court Finds Trump’s Global Tariffs Illegal

  4. Trump Administration Planning To Limit Duration Of Visas for Students, Media

  5. Trump To Chair Meeting On Gaza, Says US Envoy Witkoff

World News

  1. US Influencers Target India With Trade And Visa Criticism As Tensions Escalate

  2. EU Leaders Urge Modi To Help End Ukraine War, Trade Talks Also On Agenda

  3. Harvard–Trump Row: Boston Judge Orders Reversal of $2.6 Billion Funding Cut, Calls It ‘Ideologically Motivated Assault’

  4. EU Chief’s Plane Hit By Suspected Russian GPS Jamming During Bulgaria Landing

  5. Trump Asks SC To Quickly Take Up Tariffs Case

Latest Stories

  1. Horoscope Today, September 5, 2025: What’s in Store for Cancer, Virgo, Sagittarius & More

  2. Centre Directs States to Make Detention Centres for Undocumented Migrants

  3. Torrential Rains Paralyze Northern India, Yamuna Swells In Delhi

  4. Baaghi 4: CBFC Cuts 23 Scenes In Tiger Shroff Starrer Despite A-Rating - Here Are All The Changes Made By Censor Board

  5. Giorgio Armani Dies At 91: Leonardo DiCaprio, Julia Roberts, Sonam Kapoor And More Pay Tribute To Fashion Stalwart

  6. India Floods Alert: Heavy Rains Continue to Devastate North India

  7. Delhi NCR Floods Alert: Yamuna Breaches Historic Levels

  8. Punjab Floods: Is 2025 a Repeat of the 1988 Catastrophe?