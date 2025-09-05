The Conjuring: Last Rites Review | A Final Bow To The Warrens That Never Truly Arrives

The Conjuring films have always been framed with the “faith over illusion” ideology: the god-loving Christians versus the demonic spirits. While one could always guess who “wins” in the end, Last Rites refuses to acknowledge the finality of the franchise. As the Warrens and the Smurl family cross paths so late in the film, any chance of forging an emotional connection feels lost. Their presence comes across as an obligation to their daughter rather than a genuine commitment to the family’s suffering. The intent is there, but the early focus on the Smurls jolts into a sudden and complete shift toward the Warrens in the second half, leaving the family at the very centre of the haunting strangely sidelined. Though the film tries to circle back to the Warrens, the fractured timing and uneven narrative pull strip it of impact. The most unforgettable scare is still the scene where Lorraine is giving birth to Judy—because, let’s be honest, nothing beats childbirth for sheer horror. What’s truly disheartening is that the franchise chose formulaic mediocrity over its strongest angle: exploring Ed and Lorraine’s marriage, their last years together, and the traces of the supernatural that followed them even after finally leaving everything behind. Instead, the film closes precisely at the moment where the story should have truly begun. It feels more like a rushed conclusion aimed at a happy ending and a refusal to engage with what made the Warrens fascinating in the first place.