He further said, ''There was a big battle between Arjun and Ashwatthama. They were wielding the ‘Brahmastra’, but only Arjun knew how to reverse the attack. Because Ashwatthama couldn’t, he decided to fire the Brahmastra towards Abhimanyu’s wife. Krishna protected her with Sudarshan chakra for nine months because she was pregnant. The reason I’m telling this story in such detail is because I don’t understand how Krishna could command Ashwatthama to protect him in the future in Kalki? How can someone as powerful as Krishna ask someone like Ashwatthama to protect him?”