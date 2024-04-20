Art & Entertainment

Mukesh Khanna Calls Out Zeenat Aman For Her Live-In Relationship Advice, Says It Is Not 'Recognized' In Indian Culture

After Mumtaz and Saira Banu, Mukesh Khanna has also called out Zeenat Aman for promoting live-in relationships. The actor said that such relationships are 'recognized' in Indian culture.

Veteran actor Zeenat Aman recently made news when she took to her Instagram and advised that couples should live together before they decide to tie the knot. While her statement resonated with her younger fans, it also drew ire. Actors like Mumtaz and Saira Banu spoke against this advice and called out the actor. The recent actor to comment on this development is Mukesh Khanna. Khanna also lashed out at Aman and called the advice ‘unacceptable.’

In a conversation with Dainik Jagran, Mukesh Khanna talked about how live-in relationships are not ‘recognized’ in Indian culture. He also called out Zeenat Aman and said that she has lived her life by following Western ideas and concepts. He said, “Live-in relationships are not recognized in our culture and history. It has come from Western civilization.”

The actor continued, “Whatever Zeenat Aman is talking about, she has lived her life according to Western civilization. It is not acceptable for a boy and girl to know each other through marriage, if they live together as husband and wife, imagine what happens to them. Those saying such things should speak thoughtfully.”

In her viral Instagram post, Aman said, “This is the same advice I’ve always given my sons, both of whom have had or are in a live-in relationship. It just seems logical to me that before two people get their families and the government involved in their equation, they first put their relationship to the ultimate test.”

She talked about how it is easy for people to be the best versions of themselves in a limited time. She added, “It’s easy to be the best version of yourself for a few hours a day. But can you share a bathroom? Weather the storm of a bad mood? Agree on what to eat for dinner every night? Keep the fire alive in the bedroom? Work through the million tiny conflicts that inevitably arise between two people in close proximity?”

In an earlier interview, Mumtaz called out the actor for this statement and also talked about Aman’s marriage with Mazhar Khan.  

