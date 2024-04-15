Veteran actor Zeenat Aman is known for sharing unconventional advice through her Instagram posts. Recently, the actor turned heads when she asked young people to start living with their partners before they tied the knot. While her advice resonated with a lot of people and many also hailed her, it also did not go down with a few. One of them was actor Mumtaz. In a recent interview, actor Mumtaz expressed how she disagrees with the advice shared by Aman.
In a conversation with Zoom, Mumtaz said that she disagreed with the advice that Zeenat Aman shared on her social media. She talked about how there is no guarantee that even after cohabitation the marriage will be successful. She said, “Kitna bhi live-in kar lo, kya guarantee hai? Main toh kehti hoon, marriage hi nahin honi chahiye. What is the need to tie yourself down in this day and age? Why marry? For children? Arrey, go out there, find the man who appeals to you, and get his baby without physical intimacy. Zamana bahot aage chala gaya hai.”
Advertisement
Mumtaz also talked about how Aman’s advice is not in line with “our moral values.” She continued, “Zeenat should be careful with what she is advising. She has all of a sudden come into this huge social media popularity, and I can understand her excitement about sounding like a cool aunty. But giving advice that is counter to our moral values is not the solution to increasing your following.”
Additionally, Mumtaz also said that the actor should not be giving relationship advice considering how her marriage was. She continued, “If girls adopt the live-in culture, marriage as an institution will become obsolete. Tell me honestly, would you marry your son to a girl whom you know to have been in a live-in relationship? Aap Zeenat ko hi le lo misaal ke taur par… She knew Mazhar Khan for years before marrying him. Her marriage was a living hell. She should be the last person doling out advice on relationships.”
Advertisement
Mumtaz and Zeenat Aman have worked in ‘Hare Rama Hare Krishna.’