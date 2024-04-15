In a conversation with Zoom, Mumtaz said that she disagreed with the advice that Zeenat Aman shared on her social media. She talked about how there is no guarantee that even after cohabitation the marriage will be successful. She said, “Kitna bhi live-in kar lo, kya guarantee hai? Main toh kehti hoon, marriage hi nahin honi chahiye. What is the need to tie yourself down in this day and age? Why marry? For children? Arrey, go out there, find the man who appeals to you, and get his baby without physical intimacy. Zamana bahot aage chala gaya hai.”