The actor shared a beautiful black-and-white picture of herself. The actor showed off her side profile and had her hair in a neat side part. She wore an animal-printed dress. Sharing the picture, she wrote, “I am often told that I have aged gracefully. On a physical level, it isn’t that extraordinary. The rarified atmosphere of stardom is geared precisely towards this purpose. Any “star” you see has a team of people in the wings.”