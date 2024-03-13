Veteran actor Zeenat Aman has always wowed her fans with her thoughtful social media posts. While the actor ruled the screens in the 70s and 80s with her glamourous avatar, she still continues to amaze her fans with her elegance, grace, and confidence. In a recent post, she talked at length about aging – physically and mentally.
The actor shared a beautiful black-and-white picture of herself. The actor showed off her side profile and had her hair in a neat side part. She wore an animal-printed dress. Sharing the picture, she wrote, “I am often told that I have aged gracefully. On a physical level, it isn’t that extraordinary. The rarified atmosphere of stardom is geared precisely towards this purpose. Any “star” you see has a team of people in the wings.”
Advertisement
After talking about how she has a team that takes care of how she looks, she talked about aging mentally. She continued, “Now aging gracefully in emotion and conduct. That’s the tricky one. I wish I could say most people leave these idiotic antics behind in their youth, but alas that’s not the case.”
Take a look at the post here.
The post has fetched over 16K likes. Reacting to the post, one fan wrote, ““the rarified atmosphere of stardom" Ma'am, you write better than most best-selling novelists of this country.” A second fan said, “This post is a validation that you’ve definitely aged gracefully!! Your posts are such delightful reads... simple yet profound!!” A third fan commented, “Conduct. A rarely used word nowadays. Thank you, Zeenat, for writing these pieces. You deserve a column of your own.”