In a conversation with Siddharth Kannan, Deepak Parashar talked about his connection with Zeenat Aman. He acknowledged that he was involved romantically with the actor back in the day. He talked about why he didn’t marry her despite their relationship. He said, “Again the same thing…my mother said that ‘You have very orthodox thinking, while Zeenat Aman is a very broad-minded, well-educated, very open-minded, and well-exposed girl. So that you will never like it. You never allow women in your family to wear clothes with low necklines. So how long will this work? You must think about it. But I leave it all to you.' So maybe that is why I became very double-minded.”