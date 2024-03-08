Deepak Parashar and Zeenat Aman shared screen space in the 1980 film – ‘Insaf Ka Tarazu.’ The actors starred in this BR Chopra directorial, and they were praised for their chemistry. In a recent interview, Parashar recalled his fond memories with Aman and revealed why he didn’t marry her back then.
In a conversation with Siddharth Kannan, Deepak Parashar talked about his connection with Zeenat Aman. He acknowledged that he was involved romantically with the actor back in the day. He talked about why he didn’t marry her despite their relationship. He said, “Again the same thing…my mother said that ‘You have very orthodox thinking, while Zeenat Aman is a very broad-minded, well-educated, very open-minded, and well-exposed girl. So that you will never like it. You never allow women in your family to wear clothes with low necklines. So how long will this work? You must think about it. But I leave it all to you.' So maybe that is why I became very double-minded.”
The actor continued, “Moreover, Zeenat was having a tough time because of her relationship with Sanjay Khan.” He further clarified how they got together and also mentioned that Aman was not cheating on Khan. He said, “She saw something in me that she thought that she could share her life with me. Share her feelings with me. Basically, a shoulder to cry. So that was how our relationship was. But her relationship at that point in life wasn't completely broken, however, it was on the verge of breakup. So, it isn't like Zeenat Aman was two-timing or something like that."
He revealed that they are still in touch and are close friends. Deepak Parashar married Sarita Parashar, while Zeenat Aman was with Sanjay Khan. After their marriage was annulled, she married Mazhar Khan.